Interview with Andi Matichak: Son | Screen Rant

In recent years, Andi Matichak has become a rising star in Hollywood. After testing the waters with appearances on TV shows and the occasional film role, she wowed audiences with her effortless ability to screen-share with Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer in 2018. Halloween the comeback. As fans eagerly await his return in the next Halloween kills and Halloween ends, horror fans looking for something different from Matichak can currently grab it in the Indie Cooler, Son.

Matichak stars as Laura, a single mother raising her son, David, played by Luke David Blumm. After he falls with a mysterious illness, Laura takes him on the road, in search of a supernatural cure for what she believes to be an unholy illness. Considering the presence of demonic cultists involved in some sort of sinister conspiracy, she might be right on to something. Its might best be described as a “slow burn” horror flick, but it still delivers all the sort of gory and disturbing imagery fans expect, backed up by realistic characters and real stakes. Emile Hirsch takes on the role of a small town police officer who tries to uncover the horrific truth behind the growing number of bodies.

While promoting the release of Son, Andi Matichak spoke with Screen Rant about his work on the film and its rising Hollywood star. She discusses sharing the screen with her young co-star and the wisdom she has gained in her approach to the film, and talks about her work with her director, Never get old helmer Ivan Kavanagh. Finally, she talks about the importance of loving the job and the lessons she learned from the Halloween creative team of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.

Son is now available in theaters, on VOD and digitally.

Hi Zak, how are you?

I haven’t been sleeping well since I saw your movie!

(Laughs) I guess we did our job!

Absolutely.

I kept saying I was so grateful because the material is so dark and intense and scary I’m glad it was such an exhausting movie to shoot because if it wasn’t then I wouldn’t. would not have slept!

You’ve done a bunch of horror movies, but I wouldn’t classify you as a “Scream Queen” because these movies really run the gamut of the horror space, and they show just how flexible this genre is. Is this something that you are aware of when you are ready for roles?

When Son came to see me, I was really interested in the collaborators involved. Basically, the story is about the love between a mother and her son. It was really interesting for me. And that’s the beauty of horror; there are so many subgenres in the horror genre, it’s a genre that just keeps on giving. There are so many different nuances in the movies, different ways of staying engaged and making it really exciting. His was exciting on so many levels. It’s incredibly different from other movies I’ve made, but it’s still in the same vein, so to speak.

You have very intense scenes with Luke David Blumm. He is fantastic. The movie wouldn’t work if it was missed, but it totally brings it about.

Luke David Blumm is an incredibly talented actor and such a great human being, and working with him was so much fun. It’s a very intense film, and the majority is just the two of us. There were some intense scenes to shoot, especially with a ten year old kid. But what made it so magical, I think, and made it more manageable, was working with a ten year old who was just having fun with every take. He plays pretend. It has definitely bled in my work along the same lines. He could dive in and out of this depth and darkness very quickly. Between takes, he jokes and has a good time. I think that lightness really adds to the movie, and it kept us all sane while we were shooting it. This is something that I definitely learned from Luke, and I taught him a lot about it.

There are countless acting schools, and I’m not an actor or anything, but it all comes down to pretend play, pretend play, and I’m not reductive at all.

Yeah. I get paid to pretend! It is quite amazing. It’s so much fun, and it feels like a dream in every way, every time I get down to business.

We are making the film in Mississippi, in the Delta. You would fly roughly to Memphis, then drive two and a half hours south, into the Delta region, which is sort of no man’s land, between three big cities. In a way, at the heart of this space. It was a fascinating place to shoot. No matter which direction the camera was pointing, there was so much atmosphere and so much in one frame. And you don’t have to do anything to get it, it’s already there. On top of that, when you’ve got a director like Ivan Kavanagh and a cinematographer like Piers McGrail, you’re going to have so much vibe, oozing out of those scenes.

So you don’t get distracted, but did you barbecue a lot?

(Laughs) I did. I had a lot of them. I spent a lot of weekends in Memphis, and had a pretty amazing barbecue in Memphis.

It’s incredible. I’ve been to Memphis once, and the steak just isn’t the same elsewhere. It’s like New York and pizza. It is linked to the region.

I know, it’s a little overwhelming. I was lucky enough to be able to film in a few places which are barbecue capitals. And my dad is an amazing barbecue master, so I can have it on a regular basis.

I spoke to Emile earlier this week, and he had worked with Ivan before. Tell me about your experiences with him, how does he manage and how do you maintain the intensity for long days?

Ivan is truly a great filmmaker. Working with him has been a real pleasure. He has such a vision of what he does and what history is. He has his hands in every aspect of the film. He devotes as much, if not more, time to sound design as he does to editing the film. He has a very clear vision of what it is, even before the shoot. He knows exactly what shots he wants. There aren’t a lot of frivolous things. It is just very clear. It’s a lot of fun working with a director like that. And at the end of the day, he has a lot of respect for the people he hires and he trusts them as well. So there’s a lot of freedom in there, and a lot of “OK, let’s take it back.” He accompanies you throughout the walk and is very open to the different ways of approaching a scene. I had so much fun working with him, it was really a pleasure.

Laura (Andi Madichak) and Paul (Emile Hirsch) in Son

You are experiencing a moment, a meteoric rise in the Hollywood ranks. You are a rising star, there is no limit to what you accomplish. What do you think of career ambitions? Do you have any, or do you just take film by film and see where the road takes you?

I think it’s a mix of the two. As an actor, I definitely have goals and milestones that I want to achieve. There are people with whom I would like to work, with whom I dream of working. But at the end of the day, I also take it day to day. There must also be a level of grace with yourself. Working with different people, different collaborators is so exciting for me. One of the things I really took away from working with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride on Halloween is that they make movies for the sake of making movies. They love him so much. I don’t think they care if anyone sees them! They love to make them. This mentality has obviously taken them extremely far. They found it a huge success, but they find such joy, such pleasure. I felt that mentality when I was working and then meeting them I was able to express it a little better because I saw them as an example of that. Personally, I just try to enjoy whenever I’m on set, or whenever I’m able to immerse myself in a script.

Sonis now available in theaters, on VOD and digitally.

