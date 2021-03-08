Italian Verisomo at the center of Metropolitan Opera’s latest streaming lineup





The Metropolitan Opera continues its offer of free streams with a week devoted to Italian verism dramas. Top first: Puccinis Manon Lescaut. The epic of the composers Tosca, starring Sonya Yoncheva in the title role, completes the week, with works such as Cileas Adriana lecouvreur and Giordanos Andrea Chnier Between. Next week will mark the anniversary of the Met, which is launching its free streaming initiative; the program kicked off on March 16 with Elna Garana as Carmen. Over the months, the institution continued to highlight past performances during thematic weeks centered around various star singers, genres and opera themes. Free broadcasts are available from 7:30 p.m. ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week’s full schedule below. 8 March: Puccinis Manon Lescaut

With Renata Scotto, Plcido Domingo, Pablo Elvira and Renato Capecchi, under the direction of James Levine. Production by Gian Carlo Menotti. Originally aired on March 29, 1980. March 9: Weather in Mascagnis Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallos Pagliacci

With Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo lvarez and George Gagnidze; Patricia Racette, Marcelo lvarez, George Gagnidze and Lucas Meachem, under the direction of Fabio Luisi. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast April 25, 2015. March 10: Cileas Adriana lecouvreur

With Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczaa and Ambrogio Maestri, under the direction of Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast on January 12, 2019. March 11: Zandonese Francesca from Rimini

With Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, Robert Brubaker and Mark Delavan, under the direction of Marco Armiliato. Production by Piero Faggioni. Originally broadcast March 16, 2013. 12th of March: Giordanos Felt

With Mirella Freni, Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Plcido Domingo, Dwayne Croft and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, under the direction of Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. Originally broadcast April 26, 1997. March 13: Giordanos Andrea Chnier

With Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Jol. Originally broadcast October 15, 1996. March 14: Puccinis Tosca

With Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, eljko Lui and Patrick Carfizzi, under the direction of Emmanuel Villaume. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast January 27, 2018.







