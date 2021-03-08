Eddie Murphy reflects on Sh * tty movies leading to acting break





Fresh out of the debut of Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy sat down with Marc Maron to talk about the “crappy” movies that got him on hiatus. To put it mildly, Murphy has had an inconsistent film career. He has performed in classics such as Beverly Hills cop and Coming to America, but it has also appeared in some absolute stinkers like Norbit and The Adventures of Pluto Nash. From 2012 to 2018, Murphy only appeared in one movie, the low-key drama Mr. Church. During his conversation with Maron on the WTF PodcastMurphy said his experience with some of those substandard movies made him take a step back. “I was making crappy movies,” he admitted, explaining why he decided to “take a break” from the industry for a few years. “I was like, ‘This shit isn’t fun. They give me Razzies. The infamous Golden Raspberry Awards celebrate the film’s worst, and Murphy received a total of 10 Razzie nominations, including three wins for Norbit with Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Supporting Actress. Playing all the roles didn’t serve him well in this movie, but he did get the Razzie Redeemer Award for his performance in his comeback project on Netflix, Dolemite is my name. “Motherfuckers gave me the ‘worst actor of all time’ Razzie,” he added, referring to the title of “worst actor of the decade” awarded to him in 2010. “” He may be time to take a break, “he said. felt at the time.” I was only going to take a break for a year, then suddenly six years went by, and I’m sitting on the couch. , and I could sit on the couch and not come down, but I don’t want last pile of shit they see me do [be] bullshit, ”he continued. His plan of return as he noted was to do Dolemite, followed by an accommodation concert at Saturday Night Live before Christmas 2019, then Coming 2 America. He was planning to stand up to remind people he was “always funny”, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed those plans. He said he’s still looking to revisit the stand-up in the future, but it’s unclear when he’ll be able to do so.

