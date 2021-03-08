Did you go to protest? Here’s what the experts say you need to know. – The Minnesota Daily

Demonstrations will take place in the twin cities in the weeks of the Chauvin trial; you’ll want to know what to expect.

As Derek Chauvins’ trial begins, black justice coalitions and community groups prepare to protest.

Knowing that students are likely to be part of the activism, the Minnesota Daily spoke to experts and community groups to help you better prepare to protest safely and conscientiously.

Before the event

Find a protest: Start on Facebook, said Ben Pettee, an intern at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The two largest groups to look at are Collect the block and Dark visions, but also check FALL, Families supporting families against police violence, Communities united against police brutality, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, local groups Black Lives Matter and the Anti-war committee, Just to name a few. These groups often organize Facebook events with details such as dates and locations.

Johnathon McClellan, chairman of the Minnesota Justice Coalition, also said he was starting to show up at protests and talk to people.

If you ask, where is the next demonstration? people will say to you: Well, let yourself know, or else be in this place right now, McClellan said.

What to bring and what to do:

Phone fully charged

Comfortable running shoes

Multiple masks

The water

First aid kit

Ballistic protection glasses

Snacks

Zaynab Mohamed, CAIR’s community advocacy manager, said she liked having a first aid kit and snacks because you never know what’s going to happen.

Moral of the story: be prepared, said Pettee.

Make sure to share your position with someone and tell someone you are going to protest. Designate someone to get you out of jail if necessary, and memorize or write their phone number somewhere on your body.

Also, don’t forget to layer the clothes.

During the demonstration

If you are a white person: Mohamed said to remember that it is not your movement and not to talk about it.

Hear the stories and let people of color speak up and share their truth, McClellan said.

You don’t have to understand everything or agree with everything, but give black people the space they need, Mohamed said.

Mohamed also said that whites should use their bodies to form human barriers or act as shields, if necessary. For example, if the police are harassing a black person, she said it would be a good idea to help defuse the situation until the police stop.

If it gets violent: Protesters are almost always peaceful, but McClellan said the police may not be. The organizations have set out with the intention of a peaceful protest, but it can go wrong when white supremacists and military-clad police begin to antagonize protesters, he said. Don’t leave because the police are there, but be aware of where they are and what they are doing.

If tear gas or rubber bullets are fired: go. There isn’t always a clear path, so get creative if you can, Pettee said. Upon arrival, tour the area and be aware of possible escape routes. Watch out for the porridge when the police surround the protesters.

If tear gas does get into your eyes, it’s best to wash them out with water and not milk, Pettee added. If you or someone else is hit by a rubber bullet, first get to a safe place and then inspect the wound to make sure it is not serious.

Also note that if you wear non-ballistic goggles to protect your eyes from tear gas, remove them if rubber bullets are fired. If a rubber bullet hits the glasses, they can shatter and cause plastic to get into your eyes. At least three people lost eye function during protests in Minnesota over the summer due to police firing less deadly bullets at them. A journalist was blinded in one eye after a foam bullet shattered his glasses.

Key point: be careful.

If you are arrested: Be calm and follow police orders, McClellan said. Don’t say anything because he can and will be held against you in court. The time to challenge things and argue with the police is in a courtroom, he added.

When large white vans or other large vehicles, like buses, start to appear, know that the police can plan a mass arrest, Pettee said. Once in jail, call someone who can pick you up or get you out of jail.

Remember that protesting is your First Amendment right and organizations will always want your support. Protesters organize with the full intention of remaining peaceful, but that’s not always how it works, Mohamed said.

We want to encourage people to come out and protest and exercise our First Amendment right. But we also want to encourage people to obey the law on this matter. And to be engaged, McClellan said. Keep your eyes open and be aware of the reality of what it is [the police are] To do.