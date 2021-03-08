Actor who starred in Come From Away shares what life has been like since it closed

Foractor Steffi DiDomenicantonio, performing in the critically acclaimed Canadian musical Come from afar at Toronto Royal Alexandra Theater six days a week was a dream come true.

DiDomenicantonio played the role of young Rogers TV reporter Janice Mosher in Toronto’s production of the Tony award-winning music that tells the true story of the city of Newfoundland which welcomed 7,000 airline passengers whose planes were diverted to Gander Airport on September 11, 2001 prior to that. closed last March.

“Honestly to God, that’s not a role I thought I was playing so when the call came … I really couldn’t believe it. It was one of those phone calls that changed my life. I could never have known us what would follow next, ”says DiDomenicantonio to blogTO.

“The show had such an amazing impact that every night hearing people clap and jump to their feet and honestly sniff and cry is a little different from any theatrical experience I’ve had in my career so far. . “

The musical was an instant hit in Toronto, selling consistently and extending its stay in the city indefinitely.

And with a grueling schedule of eight performances per week, DiDomenicantonio has taken the stage as Janice a total of 850 times, unknowingly completing his last performance on Friday, March 13, 2020.

“I just remember the show that night was really weird. We’re usually sold out,” she says. “That night it was really weird. There were a lot of seats that were empty. We went over there and did the show anyway, but it was kind of like something was weird or weird. or strange. “

The next day, the actor received a text from the show’s manager saying he would take a month-long hiatus.

Initially excited about having some free time, DiDomenicantonio figured she would catch up on some household chores and be back on stage in a matter of weeks.

But eventually, she says, it became clear that theaters weren’t reopening anytime soon.

“That’s when the existential crisis set in. I asked myself, will the theater ever come back?” she says. “Having that taken away was really weird. It was like being torn away from something that was so part of who I was. It was really devastating.”

Like many who are incredibly passionate about what they do, DiDomenicantonio says theater was so much of her identity that she didn’t quite know who she was without it. And whether he likes it or not, the pandemic prompted him to find out.

It also forced her to be creative.

A few months after theaters closed, DiDomenicantonio and stage manager Lisa Humber started hosting weekly zoom meetings to think about ways to keep creating during those times, and they finally came up with the idea of Recording from outside.

“It was a grace that saved me,” she says. “Check In From Away saved my pandemic. It was a way for me and Lisa, personally and selfishly, to stay connected to the theater.

The video chat show aimed at theater professionals of all kinds first aired in Mirvish’s online magazinein the meantime last May, etDiDomenicantonio said they have since completed 26 episodes, spoken with over 90 guests and are now in their second season.

“It really allowed me to stay connected and keep the theater alive,” she says, adding that the community aspect of live theater is one of the things she missed the most when it closed. “It was such a gift to be able to do that.”

DiDomenicantonio has also been fortunate enough to land gigs in the film and television industry recently, including roles on Frankie Drake Mysteries,Working momsand a new Christmas movie called Gui and Molly.

Although live theater remains his first love, the actor is eternally grateful that the film and television industry has found a way to continue to operate safely.

“I had a lot of tampons in my nose,” she jokes. “It’s a huge achievement that they were able to figure this out.”

Mirvish promises Come From Away will resume performances in Toronto as soon as it is safe to do so, and DiDomenicantonio says she can’t wait to be back on stage to play Janice as soon as possible, though she admits she does. has nightmares and wakes up in the cold. sweating for fear of not remembering its lines.

But while it remains to be seen what the return of live theater will look like, the actor is confident that the industry will survive this difficult time and hopefully emerge even stronger than before.

“I know we’ll find a way. The theater has survived for many years, I know it can survive there too,” she says. “My hopes and dreams say I think people are going to want to share these stories and experiences again.”

The Australian production of Come From Away resumed performances in January, and although spectators are required to be masked and theaters have reduced capacity limits, DiDomenicantonio says it gives him hope for the future of theater in Toronto.

“I feel like I was lucky during this time because I was able to create a web series, work in film and television and do some really nice things, but I also just have to admit that not everyone has not had it easy like me. Even though losing theater has kind of destroyed me in so many ways, I can be patient until it’s time, ”she says.

“I hope it is safe for us to all get back to doing the things we love to do. I know we can find the joy in life and the things we love that we have lost.”