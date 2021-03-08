Pool season officially kicks off at Caesars Entertainment resorts on and off the Strip





Pool season has officially kicked off at Caesars Entertainment locations on and off the Strip, and resorts are ready to return to sunbathers and water enthusiasts, with food and drink to fuel the day. Of course, COVID-19 safety precautions are in place, such as face masks to be worn at all times, social distancing, and limited capacity. Caesars Palace’s huge Oasis Garden of the Gods pool offers seven pools to suit all tastes. The Temple’s central pool is a focal point of the social scene where visitors can relax. Sun worshipers can head to the Fortuna Pool for blackjack and cocktails or splash around and socialize at the Neptune Pool. The Jupiter pool lined with cabanas offers a family oasis for young swimmers. Apollo offers a more relaxed atmosphere. The Bacchus Pool brings VIP treatment with its 18 foot perch above the pool deck with cabana hosts and cocktail waiters. For a more grown-up experience, Venus Pool + Lounge offers a poolside retreat for ages 18 and up. The Neptune pool is open from 10 am to 5 pm daily; Venus Pool + Lounge is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day from the end of March when it opens; Temple, Fortuna, Jupiter, Apollo and Bacchus will open depending on demand. Hotel guests can enter for free, but rental of cabanas and daybeds is open to the public and can be purchased online. At Ballys Las Vegas, Blu Pool reopens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1. Hotel guests enter for free, but anyone can look for a cabin or daybed online. The Go Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas features waterfalls, lagoons, stunning High Roller views, drink specials, and more, while the adjacent Beach Club pool provides a more serene experience from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. and Sundays only for all ages. Go Pool is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, but Saturday and Sunday guests must be at least 21 years old to access the pool. Hotel guests enter for free, but anyone can book a shed and daybed rental online. The Harrahs Las Vegas pool includes cabanas, lounge chairs, lounge chairs, and a paddling pool with lounge chairs daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is free for hotel guests, but the public can make reservations for a cabin or daybed online. At Linq, Influence reopens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Monday for anyone 21 and over. The space includes the Req Room with five flat-screen TVs, a pool table, shuffleboard, foosball, and Pop-A-Shot, as well as a central bar with cocktails, beer and beer. on tap, frozen drinks and more. Again, free for hotel guests, and the public can book rental of cabanas and daybeds online. Soleil Pool in Paris Las Vegas has two acres of Parisian gardens under the hotel’s replica Eiffel Tower from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Guests can order food at the Caf du Parc pool bistro. Free entry for hotel guests and the public can rent a cabin or daybed online. The Scene Pool Deck at Planet Hollywood Resort offers two separate pool decks, two pool bars, and 31 cabanas and daybeds with poolside bottle service and mobile ordering at the Pool Cafe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Hotel guests enter for free and the public can book the rental of cabanas and daybeds online. Off Strip, Voodoo Beach at the Rio offers four pools, three hot tubs, private cabanas, specialty cocktails, and more. Guests can order cocktails prepared by fine bartenders at Cruzan Island Bar and VooDoo Beach Bar. Voo Pool, the neighboring secluded pool for ages 21 and up, offers private cabanas with bottle service. All are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday, free for hotel guests, but the public can rent a cabin and daybeds online. How the coronavirus is affecting food and restaurants in Las Vegas [ELV]

