Entertainment
Meeting at Batla House: Politics of Polarization, Controversies and Bollywood: The Tribune India
New Delhi, March 8
On September 19, 2008, a week after serial explosions ravaged the capital, police broke into a house in the town of Batla House looking for terrorists.
What followed has been inscribed in contemporary history as the ‘Encounter with Batla House’ which polarized the city, caused a media frenzy, and was even cinematically recreated in Bollywood.
On Monday, the highly controversial Batla House shooting in which a Delhi policeman was killed, two of his colleagues injured and two terrorists were killed was again at the center of concern, with a court convicting suspected Mujahedin member Ariz Khan Indians (MI).
Also Read: Ariz Khan, Indian Mujahedin Sentenced In Batla House Dating Case
Khan, who was arrested on February 14, 2018 after being on the run for a decade, was convicted of the murder of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the Delhi Police Special Cell and other offenses related to the encounter . He faces a maximum death sentence while the minimum sentence is life imprisonment.
The case sparked a political storm, raised questions from human rights activists about the actions of the officers of the special cell, divided public opinion and became a controversial topic in the media which continues. until this day.
Karnal Singh, then head of the special cell, recapitulated many details of the police operation on that fateful day at house number L-18 in the Batla House locality of Jamia Nagar in South Delhi in his book “Batla House : An Encounter that Shook the Nation ”.
Fake news and “street rumors” were picked up by a section of politicians, activists and the media to portray the 2008 meeting at Batla House of MI terrorists as staged, he said. last year talking about his book.
Six days earlier, on September 13, 2008, a series of five explosions in the nation’s capital killed at least 30 people and injured more than 100. Karnal Singh led an investigation into the blasts as the chief or joint police commissioner of the elite special cell which was created specifically to undertake counterterrorism operations.
The shooting that broke out is considered by many to be one of the most politicized police encounters in the country. He saw fighting between Congress and the BJP with many leaders of the former raising questions about the meeting and those of the Saffron party accusing their congressional counterparts of appeasing the minority community and being lenient towards terrorism.
Remarks reported by Congress leader Salman Khurshid that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi cried upon seeing footage of the meeting also sparked a political storm with the BJP accusing Congress of playing the politics of appeasement.
According to political observers, the Delhi elections so far have been about development issues when it comes to courting voters, but the meeting with Batla House was a game-changer. The politics of polarization became an integral part of the political landscape of the nation’s capital thereafter.
Political commentator and senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai said there was previously a kind of undercurrent of political polarization in the capital, which has been like a melting pot of the country, but which became very pronounced after the meeting. of Batla House.
The incident gained traction in political discourse because it was an issue involving national security and politicians used polarizing language which made matters worse.
The encounter also served as the basis for an action thriller of the same name directed by Nikkhil Advani. John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starred in the film.
On Monday, Judge Sandeep Yadav convicted Khan and said that “the evidence produced by the prosecution duly proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
After the meeting on September 19, 2008, protest rallies were organized against her by teachers and students from Jamia Millia Islamia University.
The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), which had investigated the case under the leadership of the Delhi High Court, gave Delhi police a clear note.
Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid were killed while two other suspects – Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested earlier. PTI
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]