Meeting at Batla House: Politics of Polarization, Controversies and Bollywood: The Tribune India

New Delhi, March 8

On September 19, 2008, a week after serial explosions ravaged the capital, police broke into a house in the town of Batla House looking for terrorists.

What followed has been inscribed in contemporary history as the ‘Encounter with Batla House’ which polarized the city, caused a media frenzy, and was even cinematically recreated in Bollywood.

On Monday, the highly controversial Batla House shooting in which a Delhi policeman was killed, two of his colleagues injured and two terrorists were killed was again at the center of concern, with a court convicting suspected Mujahedin member Ariz Khan Indians (MI).

Also Read: Ariz Khan, Indian Mujahedin Sentenced In Batla House Dating Case

Khan, who was arrested on February 14, 2018 after being on the run for a decade, was convicted of the murder of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the Delhi Police Special Cell and other offenses related to the encounter . He faces a maximum death sentence while the minimum sentence is life imprisonment.

The case sparked a political storm, raised questions from human rights activists about the actions of the officers of the special cell, divided public opinion and became a controversial topic in the media which continues. until this day.

Karnal Singh, then head of the special cell, recapitulated many details of the police operation on that fateful day at house number L-18 in the Batla House locality of Jamia Nagar in South Delhi in his book “Batla House : An Encounter that Shook the Nation ”.

Fake news and “street rumors” were picked up by a section of politicians, activists and the media to portray the 2008 meeting at Batla House of MI terrorists as staged, he said. last year talking about his book.

Six days earlier, on September 13, 2008, a series of five explosions in the nation’s capital killed at least 30 people and injured more than 100. Karnal Singh led an investigation into the blasts as the chief or joint police commissioner of the elite special cell which was created specifically to undertake counterterrorism operations.

The shooting that broke out is considered by many to be one of the most politicized police encounters in the country. He saw fighting between Congress and the BJP with many leaders of the former raising questions about the meeting and those of the Saffron party accusing their congressional counterparts of appeasing the minority community and being lenient towards terrorism.

Remarks reported by Congress leader Salman Khurshid that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi cried upon seeing footage of the meeting also sparked a political storm with the BJP accusing Congress of playing the politics of appeasement.

According to political observers, the Delhi elections so far have been about development issues when it comes to courting voters, but the meeting with Batla House was a game-changer. The politics of polarization became an integral part of the political landscape of the nation’s capital thereafter.

Political commentator and senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai said there was previously a kind of undercurrent of political polarization in the capital, which has been like a melting pot of the country, but which became very pronounced after the meeting. of Batla House.

The incident gained traction in political discourse because it was an issue involving national security and politicians used polarizing language which made matters worse.

The encounter also served as the basis for an action thriller of the same name directed by Nikkhil Advani. John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starred in the film.

On Monday, Judge Sandeep Yadav convicted Khan and said that “the evidence produced by the prosecution duly proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

After the meeting on September 19, 2008, protest rallies were organized against her by teachers and students from Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), which had investigated the case under the leadership of the Delhi High Court, gave Delhi police a clear note.

Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid were killed while two other suspects – Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested earlier. PTI