Clear skin remains the ideal beauty standard in Bollywood, AI study finds

The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, has gone through many changes in its 70 years of existence. But one thing has remained consistent with their idea of ​​beauty, recent search claimed.

Artificial intelligence (AI) -based computer analysis, conducted by researchers of Indian descent at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, found that babies whose births were depicted in Bollywood films for years 50 and 60 were more often boys; in today’s movies, the newborns are roughly evenly distributed.

Our point is simple, the researchers wrote in their article. Popular film content reflects social norms and beliefs in one form or another.

They selected 100 popular Bollywood films from each of the past seven decades, as well as 100 top-grossing Hollywood films from the same period, and applied natural language processing to the subtitles of 1.1 million dialogues among the 1,400. selected films.

They then used statistical language models to analyze the subtitles of these 1,400 films for gender and social biases, looking for factors such as words that are closely associated with each other.

Researchers examined beauty conventions in movies using a so-called cloze test. Basically, this is an exercise to complete: a beautiful woman should have WHITE skin. A language model would normally predict the soft response, the researchers noted. But when the model was trained with the Bollywood subtitles, the consistent prediction became true.

The same thing happened when Hollywood subtitles were used, although the bias was less pronounced, according to the study.

For years the Indian entertainment industry has promoted fair trade skin lightening products and creams with the promise of helping the wearer move closer to a shade closer to stardom and success, just like the actors of the advertisements.

In 2020, the Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyds reignited a conversation about this preference for lighter skin in the Indias Hindi film industry, and how it not only gives roles to mostly fair-skinned actors, but also indulges in dark-haired. face to represent dark-skinned characters.

Famous Bollywood Names Like Priyanka Chopra Jonas who approved the equity products expressed regret for doing so.

There is a late 1970s Bollywood song by Mohammed Rafi that goes , kahin ek masoom nazuk si ladki bohut khoobsurat, magar saanwali si (there is a girl who is delicate and very beautiful, but she is dark). So even though the girl is beautiful, her skin color is reported as an inconvenience, said Radha Rajadhyaksha, film critic and columnist for Zenger News.

In Bollywood, songs and movies very early on focused on a woman’s beauty in a particular light and that was before the colorism issue was brought up. But I think it exists, even more, today because everyone is alike, said Rajadhyaksa.

They are all extremely thin, clear and tall, even in real life there is an obsession with a particular type of look, everyone goes to the gym, no one is comfortable in their own skin. It’s a vicious cycle, art influences people, or they influence art, or the two influence each other, she said.

Culturally, colorism is a deeply rooted belief in India, and its toxic influence is seen and felt in everyday life, said Kavitha Emmanuel, founder of Valued women , a non-profit organization based in Chennai. Its influence extends between the choices of life partners, a comment made at the birth of a child, discriminatory sayings. It affects the mental health of its victims by having a strong negative impact on the self-esteem of individuals.

After the Black Lives Matter protest, media companies, marriage agencies, matchmaking sites and consumer goods companies in India are changing the way they advertise products. Stereotypical words such as fair skin, fair skin, tall are removed from advertisements. But changing the words had little impact on the idea of ​​fairness behind these products.

Emmanuel points out that the standard of fair skinned beauty affects a person’s career, mental health, working life, and marriage prospects in India.

In India, the traditional practice of twinning has shifted from marriage announcements in newspapers to marriage websites. Recently, Hindustan Unilever Limited, an Indian consumer goods company partnered with Shaadi.com , a marriage site and The Times of India’s Marriage Ads segment to eliminate the use of words such as fair or tall in customer advertisements.

Under the deal, a promotion of the Dove brand will encourage advertisers as well as those who read marriage ads to look beyond physical beauty and delve into inner beauty. Last year, Shaadi.com launched a filter that allowed people to search for their partners based on skin tone. However, they removed the filter after severe backlash.

Shaadi.com and Hindustan Unilever declined to comment when Zenger News asked about their recent collaboration.

India Fair Trade Cream and Bleach Market Overview, 2018-2023, shows that the fair trade creams for women category is expected to reach market revenues of over INR 50 billion ($ 682 million) by 2023. Capitalizing on the insecurity experienced by dark-skinned Indian girls and boys , the companies managed to get involved in an annual profit of more than INR 35 billion ($ 450 million).

Due to controversies, Hindustan Unilever Limited dropped the word fair from Fair & Lovely and renamed it Glow & Lovely on July 2, 2020. This move was taken as part of the evolution of its skin care portfolio towards a more inclusive vision of positive beauty. .

We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse representation of beauty. Fair & Lovely and brand communication have shifted from fairness to glow, which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin, said Sanjiv Mehta, President and CEO of Hindustan Unilever, in a declaration .

Common ingredients in fairness cream are preservatives, fragrances, and heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, and mercury. WHO Research and discovery that inorganic mercury in skin lightening products and soaps can cause kidney damage, rash, skin discoloration and scarring, reduced skin resistance to bacterial and fungal infections.

Protests over the fascination with fair skin, and how it negatively affects the psyche of Indian society, has gained traction via social media. Women of Worth in 2009, launched a countryside named Dark is Beautiful. The campaign gained momentum with the arrival of Nandita Das, an Indian actress.

With the George Floyd incident, actors like Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani have raised their voices against brutal skin color discrimination.

Things won’t change unless the people living in this society change. As the creators of the film, we are criticized for not changing, but then again, this is a business and what people or the audience want to see is women in a special light. I think on a superficial level the change is present, the fact that we are talking about the color based bias in the country and the industry means that there is awareness, but I don’t think that at ground level things have changed, said Tannishtha Chatterjee, an Indian Actress and Director.

Chatterjee points out that in terms of inclusive beauty standards, whenever a dark girl is cast in a movie or a heavy girl is cast for a role, it is only when the film is about the heavy girl or dark.

We are making a film about colorism, heavy women, gay rights. I find this regressive because it means you are identifying the problem. We’ve done this in the past, now in 2021 these things should be inclusive without stressing. The day we have a portrayal of dark women or sexual preferences or heavy bodies in the industry without undermining it, then we will change. Just make a movie and make a difference in your casting choices, Chatterjee said.

