Prince George is no stranger to actor Hindle

When Jay Hindle learned that his next movie was going to be shot in Prince George, he didn’t need a roadmap to find it.

The 44-year-old Vancouver actor grew up in Kamloops as a soccer player and PG was a regular part of Hindle’s tournament schedule as a young teenager. But those trips have always been in the summer and he never saw the city in its late winter glory until he arrived last week to start filming the vacation romance A Great North. Christmas.

After a week of filming in locations around town where main character Caroline North (actress Laura Mitchell) got her feet wet in cross-country skiing, dog sledding and snowmobiling, Hindle was impressed by the natural beauty of the city.

He likes the fact that it’s an all-local Barker Street Cinema team that is behind the production, making a film that doesn’t hide the fact that it’s being shot in Prince George, breaking free from the long tradition of using venues. Canadians to portray an American setting. Viewers around the world will see the adventurous side of winter in British Columbia when they sit down in their TV room to watch A Great North Christmas later this year.

My co-star is the location and the fact didn’t hide the location, actually boosted it, rather than making it look like Idaho, Hindle said. I love PG, it reminds me of home. You have the meeting of the rivers, Nechako and Fraser, and we have the Thompson and South Thompson (in Kamloops).

Hindle teaches theater in Vancouver and he put his teaching skills to work to form an inexperienced but enthusiastic film crew who hope to use what they learned in two weeks of filming in Prince George to better understand their work. if and when another film production comes to town.

A lot of times working for Hallmark productions it’s an American company that shows up and I’m a gun, but it’s a local BC production, grass fed and it sounds very mom- and-pop – everyone who works on this project is hungry to learn, says Hindle.

I’ve been treated so well here and there’s an excitement around it and a support that you often don’t get in Los Angeles or Vancouver where the crews have been doing it for so long, it’s not that new. . It feels more like a family.

The plot of A Great North Christmas centers on the female lead character Caroline, whose friends in Los Angeles take her on a December trip to snowy Canada to distract herself from a tragic Christmas accident that claimed her life. to his parents. She meets Jonathan (Hindle), an investment banker from Toronto, who returned to his family farm near Prince George after suffering from losing his father to cancer a month earlier.

These two people, Jonathan and Caroline, are grieving, Hindle said. It really is a journey of how bumpy, ugly, and scattered you go through grief and find the other side. Her parents died four years ago around Christmas and she retired and she is still close to the surface. Jonathan’s dad died a month ago, so it’s a lot cooler, and he sees grief in her and tries to help her.

Of course they fall in love but it’s not easy because these people are trying to figure out how to love again and how to open up. I think it’s a very nice story.

Hindle said the friendly, small town setting is perfect for the story of two grieving characters meeting each other as it exposes the main characters to familiar lore and to people who genuinely care about them. They feed off that intimacy that would get lost in the hustle and bustle of a big city and it helps them heal their troubled emotions.

Hindle says taking on the role of Jonathan and the relationship he has with his family on their farm, where they operate a sled dog business (filmed northwest of town off Chief Lake Road in Dog Power Adventures), prompted introspection. It got him thinking about his real relationship with his own parents. Her father lives in Kamloops, while her mother divides her time between Kamloops and Cornwall, England.

As an actor working on losing a parent, both of my parents are alive, and it just reminds me of enjoying the time we have left, and I wasn’t expecting it, he said. In this, he’s a really tough guy trying to find his way through the loss, and before that happens in my life, Jays life, I really want to take advantage of the time we have now.

Hindle has been in several Christmas movies that appear on television screens during the holiday season. He starred in A December Bride (2016) and had supporting roles in Write Before Christmas (2019) and A Christmas Duo (2019). The Hallmark Channel has become extremely popular, especially with women, for its dedication to the Christmas romance genre, but it’s not just women watching.

Its hit and miss with Hallmark sometimes, but generally it’s a cool kind of movie, Hindle said. I have friends and it’s funny but they say it’s their guilty pleasures, it’s like making a confession. They say, I have to confess my wife is watching them and I sit there and love it.

Hindle has a long list of film credits, including a major role in the sci-fi drama The Silencer & The Sky (2007) and appeared in Dragged Across Concrete (2018) with Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson, and A Time To Dance (2016)), sharing the screen with Corbin Bernsen and Jennie Garth.

On the pitch, his skills as a football defender led him to a semi-professional career in California, Mexico and England and he played until his early 30s until he blew up. its ACL. He has two children in Vancouver, a soon-to-be five-year-old and an 11-year-old daughter.

Hindle and her connection to James Douglas, the director of A Great North Christmas, date back to 2003 while Douglas saw Hindle as a UVic fine arts student in Victoria perform Shakespeare’s play Taming of the Shrew. He was a part of the Phoenix Theaters in Victoria and booked his first professional gig while he was still in school.

Hindle lived in Los Angeles for five years and also worked as an actor in England, where he toured. He has been based in Vancouver since 2011. His singing skills led him to tour the Western Canada Theater with Captain George von Trapp in The Sound of Music, and he also exercised his vocal cords on stage as Harry (The Head Banger) in Mamma Mia.

It’s been in my blood since 5th grade, he says.