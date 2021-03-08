How Wynonna Earp is fighting for her future

Emily Andras does not give up hope.

Syfy’s odds maker challenged but favorite cult drama Wynonna earp has crossed the ringtone and hopes to deliver the impossible: a fifth season on a new US distributor.

Wynonna earp IDW producers ran out of funding for the series, blocking the promised fourth season for nearly a year. Syfy, backed by NBCUniversal, became the Canadian favorite’s primary backer for season four, with a deal in place for a fifth season under a pre-existing deal with IDW.

Then the world changed. After production began in the first half of season four, the pandemic forced filming to shut down, and the leadership of NBCUniversal, including the two general managers who oversaw Syfy and the originals, moved on as part of it. ‘a company-wide reorganization designed to prioritize streaming.

Now, Wyatt Earp’s great-great-granddaughter drama comes to an unexpected endgame after Syfy announced the series would end with season four.

Andras, who serves as showrunner of Earp, recently joined Hollywood journalistDaniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg on the Top 5 TV podcast for an in-depth interview on the efforts to find the series in a new home in the United States, how complex international rights and streaming agreements can prove to be a roadblock and the sequel. Below are excerpts from the 45-minute interview.

Let’s start with the announcement in February that Wynonna earp ended with season four. The news came as a surprise given that there was a contract with producers IDW and Syfy for a fifth season. What happened?

It was a surprise, but not a shock. We had been enlightened for a season four and a season five and for those who don’t know, Earp went through financial problems. We basically closed right after we opened the writers room in season four. We waited a year, our fans got together, they bought billboards, sent letters, sang songs and it worked. We filmed about half of our season and then on March 1 this pandemic manifested itself. So we closed again until August. We managed to film the second half of season four. But by that point, we had spent essentially two and a half years on season four, which was difficult. We weren’t sure what was going to happen with season five. There’s been a pretty big guard change at NBC, Syfy, and NBC in general. So I guess they decided they had had enough of the Demon Hunting Cowgirl Show. I still have a lot of Earp story to tell. What will be will be. Hope the fans are happy with the end of season four. I think it’s wonderful. But I hope we find a way to tell more stories.

What conversations have you had with Susan Rovner and her script team at NBCUniversal about their decision to end Earp? Have you heard of IDW?

The reality of Wynonna earp, for better, for worse, indicates where we are in the broader television landscape. It’s a cult show with passionate audiences around the world. This is for people in particular who may not see themselves portrayed on television and certainly not very often in the genre. That is, women and the LGBTQ community. That being said, it was never a hearing success. It’s hard to measure the success of a cult show if you only watch Nielsen ratings. But when there’s a changing of the guard and new people come in and maybe they’re not familiar with what made something special or loved, sometimes that’s the easiest way, it’s is the simplest measure of yes or no.

Did you know in your heart and when you were writing season four that this was going to be done given the funding issues?

I did not know. But I was going to be damned if I was going to leave the fans empty-handed. They have supported us through all these crazy times. But it’s hard to explain to people outside the company how crazy it is. I think the end of season four is satisfactory. [Former Syfy head of originals] Bill McGoldrick was a huge fan of the show and we’ve always been really honest with each other. He may or may not have told me, “Emily Andras, you’re famous for 26 cliffhangers at the end of every season. Just in case, do you think you could maybe do a little less cliffhangers and give us a pretty good ending? And I promise if we can, we’ll still do season five. “I said yes. That being said, there are definitely things about the season that you won’t have an answer to. But I don’t think you will feel emotionally unsatisfied. I had a great cliffhanger, but my network manager loved the other emotional ending.

Where are things at when it comes to finding a new home for the show? According to fans on social media, there is pressure for this to go to Paramount +.

We are constantly in a meeting and I constantly receive an updated list from producers who rank our opportunity targets. I can’t say who said yes and who said no. I can say that maybe someone you just mentioned is definitely in the mix. I would also say that in a weird way, while it might sound more disastrous to audiences, I think season five is almost easier than season four because [Canadian distributor] The space intensified financially during the fourth season. We have an international distributor, Cineflix, which again sold worldwide. Netflix is ​​still as far away as the second window. All we need is an American broadcaster, which doesn’t move around chess pieces as much as it did in season four. All the big players are in the game, from IMDbTV to Paramount +, Hulu. Name a streamer, they got a call from us.

It is often difficult for shows to find new homes outside of their current corporate ecosystem, as they often want to control international and streaming rights, which are already locked down with. Wynonna Earp. How much of a hindrance are these things to you right now? Or are the executives ready to take the show without the library rights?

I mean he’s stuck at Netflix, but Netflix is ​​a gamer. If anyone else wants the entire library, I’m sure people could work hard to make it happen. The show is a hard sell for people who don’t get it and what we’re relying on is showing all of those fans and people who are maybe hard to reach like young women and LGBTQ. [viewers]. People are interested, but it’s always the same problem: people want their own business. They want their own library, their own IP address. They want to create their own brand. My feeling is that if you are the savior of Wynonna earp, it’s such a great story and you will have that integrated audience that you bring to your service. We are working to convince people of this.

If season four is truly the end of the series, do you feel like you got to say goodbye? And does it tell the story you really wanted to tell?

I hesitate to say it’s the end, but I’m extremely proud of the season and extremely proud of the final episode of season four. There are the worst feelings to know, when someone reads a book and comes to the end and says, “Oh my God, that was so wonderful but I wish there were more.” If that’s the feeling people have at the end of season four, that’s pretty rare on TV. I am really hoping Paramount + will pick us up. Would really love the privilege of coming back in a few years, if nothing else, Dead wood-style, and make a movie and pick up the characters years later. I know what that would look like and it would be interesting to tell a story about inheritance and aging. But yeah, I’m happy with the end of season four and I hope the fans will be too.

Given your experience with IDW and your first-hand knowledge of what happens when the business doesn’t perform the way it should, has that experience changed the way you approach who you want to work with? the future?

For a long time and before Wynonna, I had a no-shake policy. The work is so hard, the business is so exhausting, that when you have the choice to work with people who at least are going to be nice and do their best, it’s worth it. Both on and off screen. When you start a business with people you don’t necessarily know how it’s going and what’s going to happen and things change and people leave networks and people leave comic book companies and people leave companies and people leave the shows and things change. You have to be honest with yourself when it’s worth fighting to keep doing it or when it’s time to say, “Thanks a lot. But we’re going to write a space show or whatever.”

Do you have any different ideas about who you are going into business with after going through the weird budget experience you had? Do you have to train yourself not to dream on a smaller scale? Or is it easy for you to just say, “OK, I’m not going to pay attention to what happened with the money man before, I’m still going to dream big.”

I always dream big. You must dream big or you are dead, especially even in the writers’ room. You can pull it off later, but you have to have fun. Working within budget has made me a better storyteller. It taught me the importance of character and maximizing where you can. But you know what? Well if Marvel calls I’m sure I can figure out how to fight a space battle. I enjoy the challenge.

Watching what to expect you have sold an adventure drama called Ax holes a few years ago at Syfy. What is the status of this?

Ax holes is always moving. I have a bunch of other stuff in development. The four Seasons [of Earp] I’ve taken seven years of my life and have a lot of interesting stuff developing, working with people that I’m passionate about. But what I still want to do is promote female stories and LGBTQ stories and stick these characters into universes and worlds where they might not normally be the heroes.

For more of Andras, including when she knew Earp struck a chord with a passionate fan base, how support from the LGBTQ community helped the series reach four seasons and what she kept from the shoot, listen to the full Top 5 TV interview below.