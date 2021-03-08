WandaVision: Paul Bettany defends Marvel films





WandaVision star Paul Bettany has championed Marvel films as a unique take on the superhero genre, calling his show a “ funny and weird f * cking. ”

WandaVisionStar Paul Bettany opened up on why Marvel’s properties aren’t stereotypical superhero stories. In a high-profile article about her career, Bettany sat down withSquireto discuss the story with the MCU, voiced by J. ARVIS in 2008Iron Man become the vision to be reborn inWandaVision as a way to explore Wanda’s grief. Bettany went on to explain why he thinks Marvel’s approach to movies – and now television – is unique. RELATED: Emma Caulfield’s Casting of WandaVision Was a Deliberate Mistake “I’ve heard, often from people who haven’t seen the movies, that these Marvel superhero movies are still the same. And they really aren’t,” Bettany said. “They are consciously different. There is this idea of ​​people who haven’t seen them and who remember the superhero movies of the 80s and the like, that the success has been to repeat a formula. The success has been that ‘they were made by fans who love this incredibly rich source material. We managed to make a TV show that celebrates the golden age of American TV and also talks about heartbreak. I think it is. fucking funny and weird, and a good thing to be a part of. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. AlthoughWandaVision features an action-packed superhero and special effects finale, much of the series is a character-based study of grief using American sitcoms to delve into Wanda’s trauma. As Bettany says, it’s an unusual approach for a genre typically focused on explosive fight scenes, and it’s an approach the filmmakers made sure to do well. “Director Matt Shakman decided it would be a really good idea to shoot it in front of a live audience, that’s how these shows were shot,” Bettany said. “I didn’t want to do it, because I hadn’t been in front of a studio audience in forever. I was very nervous about it all, but he was right.” RELATED: WandaVisions Surprise Cameo Was Truly [SPOILER] While much of the show focuses on Wanda’s journey, the version of the vision that appears in Westview also works through some issues while helping the love of her life navigate a very special situation. It’s here that Bettany is able to shine in a way her character has rarely had the chance to do in the MCU. “Basically, Vision is decent,” Bettany continued. “Clean, egoless, timeless … Therefore, [he] love in a very clear, uncluttered and simple way. “ Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series is available to stream on Disney +. Source: Squire Why Marvel’s Most Wanted Pilots and New Warriors Deserve a Disney + Release









