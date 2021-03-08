Bollywood Roundup: Priya Banerjee, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more …

Priya Banerjee: OTT cut viewers

Bombay– With new storylines and storylines coming to OTT platforms, actress Priya Banerjee says people increasingly prefer shows on digital platforms than television. The actor, who is currently part of the “Bekaaboo 2” web series, says OTT’s accessibility sets him apart, in addition to the content.

“I think OTT has definitely reduced viewership because you can watch anything and everything anytime on your favorite platforms. Having said that, I am also aware that television has a much wider reach when it comes to the masses and that can never change, ”she told IANS.

Priya added that actors on OTT can also become stars. Ultimately, it’s your job that speaks.

“For me, it’s not just a question of social media followers. This is about the good job that we can do as actors, whether it’s on OTT or in the movies. I believe that I will do a good job and that the followers will follow, ”she said.

She added, “This is the scenario these days. If people love your show or movie, regardless of the platform, your work will always be appreciated. “

Varun Dhawan: The real job will be done when we make our country safe for women

Bombay– While it is okay to celebrate International Women’s Day by posting photos on social media, respect for women can be demonstrated by making our country a safer place for them, says actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Instagram on Monday evening to share photos with his wife Natasha Dalal, mother and sister-in-law. In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with his wife Natasha climbing on her back.

“Happy Women’s Day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special, but the real job will be done when we make our country safe for women. because every woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister, ”Varun wrote in the post.

The actor is currently filming in Arunachal Pradesh for his upcoming horror film “Bhediya”.

Director Amar Kaushik also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal. “Bhediya” written by national award winner Niren Bhatt is set to hit theaters on April 14 next year.

Janhvi Kapoor tried several look tests for ‘Roohi’

Bombay– Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays a character possessed by a ghost in the upcoming “Roohi” movie, and she had to undergo “several look tests” to perfect her appearance for the role.

Director Hardik Mehta says she has adapted well to the role. “We did several look tests to come up with a combination of prosthetics and visual effects to create Janhvi’s look. What really surprised me was the change Janhvi would make as soon as the prostheses kicked in, and all of her body language and voice would become that of her witch character, ”he says.

In fact, the sources for the sets say that Janhvi tried 10 different options before the last one was decided.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will hit screens on March 11.

Taapsee recalls working with ‘mad man’ Sujoy Ghosh

Bombay– Taapsee Pannu star Badla came out two years ago that day. The actress remembers working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whom she lovingly called a madman.

Taapsee posted a photo posing with Sujoy on Instagram. Next to the picture, she wrote: ‘Two years since I spent hours with that giggle on top of each other to tempt Badla’. While I miss his quirk, it’s hard to get that lazy ass to sit down and write something we can create onscreen again! Only so that we can get more embarrassing pics clicked on PS – he needs a new wardrobe, so give him a job, dear producers.

Badla, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is wrongly accused of the murder of her lover.

Kajol shares a hilarious skincare routine

Bombay– Actress Kajol posted a video showcasing her skin care routine, and it’s hilarious.

Kajol posted a video on Instagram where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to Sia’s “Unstoppable”.

“My skin care routine continues right after my #instanteffect #twoweekstoanewyou #tryittoday moisturizer,” Kajol wrote.

The actress, who enjoys sharing witty posts with her fans on social media, was last seen in the recently released OTT movie, “Tribhanga.” Director Renuka Shahane also presents Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The film tells the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a renowned author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen girl.

Priyanka Chopra: My family is my greatest blessing

London- Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo wearing a sweater knitted by her mother Madhu Chopra, adding that her family is her biggest blessing.

Priyanka posted a photo on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white turtleneck sweater and black pants. She completes the look with her hair tied back.

“My mom knitted this sweater for me while she was here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be together, ”Priyanka wrote in the caption.

His photo currently has 1.2 million likes.

On Sunday, Priyanka announced her own restaurant in New York City, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies.

Priyanka is featured in the recently released digital film “The White Tiger”. Director Ramin Bahrani stars Adarsh ​​Gourav and also stars Rajkummar Rao in a central role.

Urvashi Rautela: We need representation that reflects all women and girls

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela believes that every industry needs a greater representation of women, in order for gradual change to occur.

On International Women’s Day, the actress said, “We need a representation of women that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and in all cultural settings. , social, economic and political. This is the only way to achieve real societal change that integrates women into decision-making as equals and benefits us all. “

“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise up,” she added.

Urvashi represented India at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant and eventually entered the film industry. She will soon be seen in the “Inspector Avinash” web series with Randeep Hooda in the title role.

In the series, the actress plays Poonam Mishra, wife of Randeep Hooda’s character, Avinash.

She also has the thriller “Black Rose”.

Parineeti Chopra: Huge responsibility to try Saina Nehwal on screen

Bombay– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who tries badminton ace Saina Nehwal in the biopic “Saina,” admits that she fears people’s reactions to her in the role.

“It’s a huge responsibility to try someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend and I was very afraid of the reaction of people, ”she said.

However, she is satisfied with the response to the poster. “I am overwhelmed by the love we receive from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the endless spirit that resides in every woman, ”said the actress.

Director Amole Gupta can’t help but congratulate his main star: “Saina has inspired millions of women and is a true example of a strong female icon in the country today and Parineeti has put a lot of effort into representing Saina in an authentic way.

Speaking about the film and Parineeti playing it, Saina said, “It’s all pretty surreal. Everything I have accomplished in my life is due to the constant support of my family. It has been my immense honor to play a sport that I love and to put my country on a pedestal while making my dream come true. Parineeti is a fabulous actor and we both connected so easily when we first met. I wish the team the best for the film and hope everyone leaves the theater with dreams.

The film is scheduled to hit screens on March 26. (IANS)