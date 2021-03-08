Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro captivates audiences with Scripps Presents collaboration

Winner of Nobel Prize for Literature 2017, Kazuo Ishiguro has always been interested in the lives of ordinary people, as he explained during the PEN Out Loud event organized in collaboration with Scripps College on March 4.

I have always had a lot of sympathy that the ordinary person and I include ourselves in the ranks of the ordinary person for most of us, our relationship to power, political power or economic power, is often like that of a servant or a butler. , or maybe like the Never Let Me Go clones, he said, referring to one of his novels.

We often do our little work to the best of our ability. But most of us, we work for an employer or someone or a company or maybe for a cause. But we often don’t have the prospect of seeing how our small contribution is used.

Ishiguro has developed a reputation for his delicate and heartbreaking novels, often centered on the subordinate members of society. Such a reputation, in fact, that he must constantly reiterate his position as an ordinary person a glaring indicator that the perpetrator may in fact be extraordinary.

Ishiguros’ extraordinaryness takes on a discreet quality. Her voice is soft, tinged with a pleasant British accent, and her graying hair is half resting on the top of her head. Behind his rimless glasses are deep, dark eyes. He speaks most of the time in long, winding depths.

No one else seemed to have a problem with his monologues, however. As demonstrated by the moderator and Scripps presents alum Jia Tolentino and the active chat of over 900 participants, everyone present was delighted to share a virtual space with such a titanic figure.

I wish you could talk for an hour longer, Tolentino lamented as the interview portion ended after 40 brisk minutes.

Ishiguro was there, apparently, to discuss his new book Klara and the Sun, but the connection between him and Tolentino did not allow such a simplified discussion to take place. Instead, the conversation ranged from his love of music, his failed career as a musician, the melancholy of children’s stories, and Ishiguros’ philosophical reflections on love.

Ishiguro first explained the new challenges of offering book conferences remotely, rather than moving from city to city in person.

I’m starting to feel the kind of pressure I said to jazz musicians, he says. Especially if they do seven nights at the same club or something, they have to produce something different every time because spontaneity is absolutely crucial for this kind of music.

At the end of his writing career, when he was still young, Ishiguro explained that his music had evolved in a very simple direction, where he tried to push the methodology between the lines and below the surface. As he grew in his writing career, this philosophy continued.

My last songs are like my first stories, says Ishiguro.

Decades later, he has become a master of the unspoken, using the lack of resolve in his novels to keep ideas in the minds of readers. How to achieve this is something creative writing classes often forget to teach, Ishiguro said, so he had to find the answer through music.

When you write a song you have to lodge, almost like a virus, in people’s heads, he said. Part of the goal is to stay there. It’s not good to have a song that interests people for the three minutes it is played. The point of a song is that you drop an egg in someone’s head and annoy them with them for years.

Originally, Klara and the Sun was written as a children’s book, but after Ishiguro explained the plot to his daughter, which ended in the death of a sick little girl, she told him said it was probably best to write it as an adult novel. Although he ended up listening to her advice, there are still elements of children’s literature that Ishiguro carried throughout the writing process.

A type of art that was very important to [the conception of] Klara and the Sun was the kind of artwork you’d get in little children’s books, he said. These worlds are filled with a sort of nostalgia, almost a wish on the part of the adults who put the book together to shield the young reader from harsher truths. A very nice version of the world is presented there. Animals have smiling faces.

And yet you see the clues are there. There are little things captured in the faces or there is a melancholy in the sky, it’s like we don’t really want to lie to them.

He decided he wanted the world he created in his novel to have the same feeling of a benevolent world imbued with sadness.

I think there is something to do with my Japanese upbringing. I think for some reason Japanese culture, certainly when I was young, gave little kids like 4 or whatever I really was, really sad stories, actually with some kind of trauma. , he said.

Part of what allowed Ishiguro to view the world through a childish lens in Klara and the Sun is that the main character is an AI who has the naivety of a young child. The author is slightly familiar with the world of AI, even attend a meeting at DeepMind, a leading AI company. What looked like science fiction only recently has become real, and the opportunity the books offer to explore a tangible future with robots seems to both excite and preoccupy Ishiguro.

I think there are some very fundamental changes coming, comparable to when we entered the industrial revolution, he said. And [in] what used to be called speculative fiction or science fiction, wasn’t about predicting what might happen in the distant future was talking about how are we going to live now? … Words like love, will that mean the same thing? It seems to me that speculative fiction is now mainstream fiction, and in a way, due to the age we live in now, all serious fiction has to have a speculative aspect.

And with that, the night was over. A conversation that seemed to have gone on for hours at one point, Ishiguro claimed to have prepared questions for Tolentino as well, came to an abrupt end now all too familiar.

Goodbye! Well, it all disappears, Tolentino said before the webinars ended.

