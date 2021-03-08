Funko awarded at the 2021 Licensing International France Awards | Business





EVERETT, Washington – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 8, 2021 – Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), one of pop culture’s leading consumer products companies, today announced that its Funko EMEA division has been honored Graduate of the year at Awards for International Licensing France 2021. The annual event took place virtually and brought together 250 world leaders in the licensing industry. This prestigious designation comes after several successful activations in France, Funko EMEA second market in Europe after the United Kingdom. Thanks to the licensing industry in France for awarding Funko this prestigious award, said Andy Oddie, Managing Director of Funko (EMEA). We really appreciate this distinction, and it reflects our significant investment in the market. Funko EMEA was also awarded as part of the award for the best promotion or event. Warner Bros. Consumer Products collaborated with Funko EMEA on their Prince activation from LU x DC Comics x Funko. About Funko Based in Everett, Wash., Funko is one of pop culture’s premier consumer products companies. Funko designs, supplies and distributes licensed pop culture products in several categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, clothing, household items and accessories for children. consumers who are looking for tangible ways to connect with their favorite brands and pop culture characters. Learn more about https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko) About Warner Bros. Consumer Products: Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia company, extends the studios’ powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises in the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with the best licensees around the world on an award-winning line of toys, fashion, home decor and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO , Cartoon Network and Adult Swimming. Successful divisions in the world of themed entertainment include groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and thematic experiences, WBCP is one of the world’s leading licensing and retail organizations. About DC: DC is one of the largest publishers of English-language comics and graphic novels in the world and is home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As the creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is responsible for strategically integrating its stories and characters into film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games and the DC Universe digital subscription service. . For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverse.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005703/en/ CONTACT: Media contact: [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FRANCE WASHINGTON INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPECIALIZED RETAIL ENTERTAINMENT LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) SOURCE: Funko, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/08/2021 12:03 PM / DISC: 03/08/2021 12:03 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005703/en

