



Famous Turkish actor Rasim ztekin died Monday evening at the age of 62 from a heart attack the day before. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the unfortunate news on Twitter. Actor Rasim ztekin died at Dr Siyami Ersek Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Research and Training Hospital after suffering from heart problems, Koca said. He was one of the family members in every household that had a television. I’m sorry for our loss, he said. ztekin had a history of heart problems and in 2018 her pacemaker was replaced, according to local media. Born in Istanbul in 1959, ztekin was best known for his work with veteran theater actor Ferhan Ensoy. Since 1985, ztekin has appeared in more than forty films. As a prolific actor in theater and television series, Ztekin was also put in the spotlight in the early 2000s with his performances in the films GORA, Pardon and and Kapy Krnca (When Luck Breaks the Door). ztekin has appeared in dozens of different plays and appeared in over two dozen television series. In 2016, ensoy presented ztekin with a symbolic award for traditional Turkish theater called Hasan Efendi Turban, named after a pioneering actor. Citing his health concerns, Ztekin presented the award to fellow countryman evket oruh in 2020. Turkish social media users took to the scene on Monday to commemorate the veteran actor. Most of the shared photos or video clips of ztekin’s performance. On Instagram, the famous comedian Cem Ylmaz posted a photo with ztekin of a movie set, praising their “heyday” of working together. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also took to Twitter to express his condolences for the loss of the lead actor.

