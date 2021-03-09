Hollywood Theater launches GoFundMe in an attempt to save space





HOLLYWOOD – A year after closing its doors due to the pandemic, the Complex theater hope it doesn’t have to shut down permanently. Hollywood theater has been around for 22 years. Real space has been around since the 1970s. “I often meet people who say that the first place they auditioned, saw a play or performed was at the Complex. So it has a very rich history here in Hollywood,” said owner Monica DiBiasio. But with the pandemic that hit last March, the Complex has been able to invite artists and members of the public inside for almost a year. “Before the pandemic, this place was never empty. It was constantly full of people rehearsing, going to classes, doing shows,” said DiBiasio. But on March 16, DiBiasio closed the doors. And she still has to pay for it. “I owe 11 months rent on the building,” she said.

DiBiasio managed to get this by renting the space for an occasional movie shoot. But saving a space with so much heritage is not enough. A GoFundMe was set up with a goal of $ 150,000.

