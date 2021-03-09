Inside Bollywood sets and studios: men’s rights, casual sexism and mansplication

When Srishti Behl Arya, who explains what’s in Netflix India’s movie list, tells you that when they are rejected, male creators want to know “if they can talk to his boss”, you wonder if the men are entitled to the movies will never accept women in power. And if the director of the international original film for Netflix is ​​subjected to blatant misogyny, how much worse is it for the women who haven’t made it to the top yet?

Over the past few years, the discourse about the need for more designers and technicians has gained momentum, thanks to fierce female voices in the industry and an audience that can look through the very easy portrayal of Bollywood. empowerment of women on screen. While it is hoped that more women in power will control misogyny, is this really the case? Should women’s right to respect and equality be considered valid only when they outnumber the men in power?

This Women’s Day, indianexpress.com is addressing these issues with some storytellers, who want Bollywood to let them be creators, who are women. Not despite.

Respect women bosses by constraint and not by choice

A shared laugh – one that expresses familiarity – fills the room as we ask a panel of filmmakers if Bollywood men are open to receiving instructions from women at work. Kajol star Renuka Shahane, who last did Tribhanga, says men might want to ‘put you down’ in their heads, but show respect if you mean business.

Renuka Shahane director Tribhanga starred Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. (Photo: Netflix)

“It’s the first day that determines whether men will chuckle or not.” In their head, they might want to put you down, but once you show you’re serious and show that you’re good at what you do and aren’t interested in shedding your weight, there’s has a lot of respect. “

Tahira Kashyap, who directed Netflix’s upcoming Feels like Ishq anthology, says it’s unfair that women are respected not for what they bring to the system, but only for the chair they sit on.

“Here we have the power, so we have the right to fire people as well if we don’t want to work with them, because we choose our crew. But the real test is whether you are respected as an individual for your opinion with or without power, and unfortunately here gender plays a big part.

But respect or acceptance by men, however forced, also has its own set of filters, which are unsurprisingly motivated by sexism. Like Sonam Nair, the director of series like Kaafir and Masaba Masaba, said that being a “girl who laughed out loud and dressed a certain way” made you wonder if she really knew her business.

Mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta reprized their live roles in Masaba Masaba. (Photo: Netflix)

“Because I don’t come across as a serious person, so constantly when I was trying to make my first movie, I just felt like everyone was like, ‘What is this girl? go do? She twirls around in a dress and laughs all the time. What does she know? Especially when I was in my twenties, not just my HODs but production people like local producers, who are just not used to women giving orders.

“Now things have changed, but before I used to worry, ‘Are these people going to land at my house to beat me?’ Because I was very bossy but things have to be done. Now it’s okay, but I don’t think my male contemporaries had to deal with it because “he’s a director and oh he’s young so he’s even cooler.”

Sonam’s sentiment is echoed by director Ruchi Narain, who laments that women’s struggle to prove themselves on par with men is constant, regardless of power. “Women have to be at least four to five times better than their male counterparts to be at the same level. I want men and women to be rewarded and empowered at the same level. My capercaillie is that just to be considered on an equal basis (with the men) we have to be five times better than them, ”says the director, who last directed Guilty star Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani star Guilty released on Netflix in March of last year.

Humanity, not merit in filmmaking

Ruchi’s Guilty writer Atika Chohan explains how Bollywood, which relishes telling stories that guide women on what’s good for them and what sets them free, naturally pays male writers more and discourages feminist storytelling.

Atika, who has consistently pushed the boundaries with films like Chhapaak, Margarita with A Straw and Waiting, describes how gender disparity often and unfortunately forces female writers to respond to the male gaze.

“The pay gap between a writer of my level and me is quite wide. Hard genres are considered the preserve of male writers – also big budget populist content – and my subjects are considered independent. Female stories aren’t as well paid. The risk is always limited, which makes most writers less determined by their skill or talent than by whether the content is consumed by a male audience. “

Exhausted from being poorly explained in the Writer’s Room for years, Atika has developed a skill set to protect her voice. But how far must feminism be from the system that places the burden of leveling the playing field on women themselves?

“I am poorly explained or interrupted, but lately it has calmed down since I learned to skillfully hold my microphone!” Having said that, it’s an arduous skill learned to preserve over the years and isn’t it so sad that I have to handle a work dynamic and not come from my authenticity?

While Atika and Ruchi are aware of the unfair practice of patriarchy to hold women accountable for their growth, many in the cinema are often conditioned to believe that the sexist notion that female workers should move away from their gender identity to be taken seriously.

“Like Sonam said, ‘I’m bossy,’ or Kashvie (Nair, director) says sometimes she’s screaming on set, but as long as people believe it’s for good, that’s fine, this are all judgments. These are terms considered normal for men. Being bossy or arrogant would not be a problem for them, ”says Srishti Behl Arya.

An image of Chhapaak by Deepika Padukone, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

To be in a man’s world, to be like a man

As Sonam Nair’s sartorial acumen has become a parameter for men to judge his skills, assistant director Pranjal Asha explains how his clothes were characterized as inappropriate for a film set because they attracted attention.

“When I had my first experience on a set, I was wearing this crop top with jeans and a producer said to me, ‘Hey, you can’t wear this on set because there are dads and everyone, ‘which till this day I find it a little weird and I understand the concern, but I just don’t understand. It is politically incorrect to ask a woman to cover up, ”says Pranjal.

While some women have the privilege of debating the ideas of feminism, there are workers like Janet John Nazareth, aka Kitty ji, whose daily struggle on a film set is to benefit from basic hygiene.

The 49-year-old cross-country dancer says there have been times she and her colleagues have had to relieve themselves in the open air as some sets continue to function without a toilet.

There were days of filming when we didn’t have proper sanitation facilities, we didn’t use a toilet for hours at a time. Previously, we also had to go out into the open. To this day, there are no loos on some Goregaon Film City sets. However, things are changing as the big production houses keep vans for women. But then, it is not enough. Even if there are 20 to 50 women, there is a vanity for them.

Pranjal tells how the situation worsens for women when they have to share the toilet with men. “Hygiene on the sets is bad because the same vanity will be used by everyone. Lots of men pee all over the place.

Spaces, which find it difficult to respect women’s hygiene concerns, would naturally be indifferent to the functioning of their bodies. Therefore, menstrual holidays are mostly out of the question. Not just for the employer, but for the employees themselves.

“I personally worked on the rules and you can’t take that time off because if you shoot then you shoot and if the period date has come so be it. If you are on a set where people empathize, they will always try to comfort you. But you can’t just say you have rules. At least I haven’t… ”Pranjal said.

We realize that for every young, spiritual and unconventional woman Bollywood shows on screen, he tries to shun all the feminist voices behind the scene. But for someone, who has resisted the industry’s patriarchal methods since playing a submissive and servile stepdaughter onscreen more than two decades ago, Renuka Shahane has learned one thing in her struggle: Kiss her.

“As an actor, I have been on sets where my intelligence was not taken seriously or if I showed my intelligence in my way of speaking, people would be put off and would not want to repeat me because maybe being that i asked the right questions and that too to a man. So, now, as a filmmaker, I’m not going to judge myself. I won’t allow anyone to put me in a box, ”she said.