Vancouver actor filming says dogs and his wife were attacked by coyote in Stanley Park – BC





An actor currently filming in Vancouver took to social media on Sunday, claiming his wife and dogs were attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park. Alan Tudyk, who is in town for the filming of the series Foreign resident, took to Twitter to say that an aggressive coyote grabbed one of his dogs, Raisin, and assaulted his wife while they were walking in the park on Saturday. He said the coyote wouldn’t give up for about 10 minutes and luckily the fact that Raisin was on a leash saved her. Two passing cyclists stopped to help and finally the coyote took off. Tudyk also tweeted that his wife went into ‘mom bear / spider monkey’ mode to protect her dogs. Yesterday a coyote attacked Vancouver’s Stanley Park. He wanted my dogs and wouldn’t give up for 10 minutes. I broke into my wife, grabbed Raisin (the greatest terrier mix ever), the leash saved her. Took the help of two cyclists to get out of there. I’ll carry a gun now. a vacuum. pic.twitter.com/aWpWceE7Oc – Alan Tudyk (@AlanTudyk) March 7, 2021 The story continues under the ad









1:45 Vancouver believes wildlife is feeding well after recent coyote attacks in Stanley Park





Vancouver believes wildlife is feeding well after recent coyote attacks in Stanley Park

This attack is the latest in a series of attacks by coyotes in the park. Trend stories Unbroadcast clips of Oprah with Meghan and Harry further shed light on royal rift

‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ interview: 6 highlights from the breathtaking revelation Azi Ramezani was jogging on Stanley Park Drive near Prospect Point in late January when one of the animals came out of the undergrowth and bit her on the back of her leg. Ramezani suffered a fall as a result of the attack and later learned that she had loosened her hamstrings and suffered nerve damage. Read more: Vancouver believes wildlife feeds well as jogger faces 6-month rehab after coyote attack Conservation officers have been called into the park multiple times, there have been more than a dozen coyote attacks or aggressive protests leading up to December. Two of the animals had already been euthanized before the attack. The story continues under the ad Authorities believe the aggressive behavior is the result of people intentionally feeding the animals. Once accustomed to human contact, they become more daring and expect food from humans, according to conservationists.









1:44 2 coyotes euthanized after the Stanley Park attacks





2 coyotes euthanized after the Stanley Park attacks on January 13, 2021

