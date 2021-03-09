Hollywood middle and high schools could reopen in April





LOS ANGELES, Calif. All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District could be reopened by the end of April under a proposal urged by Supt. Austin Beutner. However, the teachers’ union has still not agreed to such plans.

Beutner said Monday he expects to reach a deal with United Teachers Los Angeles this week. The announcement hints at the possibility that kindergarten through high school students will be back in their classrooms before the end of spring in Los Angeles. Students in younger classes may be able to return to school in early April, depending on the district schedule. Elementary schools in Los Angeles County have been eligible for reopening since last week, but leaders of the Los Angeles Unified School District have united to call for the innoculation of teachers before returning to teaching in person. “As we wait for an agreement with UTLA (United Teachers Los Angeles) this week, we will continue to move forward on plans to reopen schools as there is a lot to do to prepare,” Beutner said in his weekly address on Monday. .

Teachers in Los Angeles became eligible for the vaccine last week, and the ability to get all teachers vaccinated quickly remains a barrier to reopening schools. In addition to the full vacancy, the teachers’ union has also been pushing to delay in-person teaching until transmission of the coronavirus decreases further. Beutner said the district was doing all it could to ensure staff and students could return safely to their classrooms.

“Since the schools closed almost a year ago, we have worked side by side with all of our work partners to help students continue to learn, support the working families we serve and make sure to protect the health and safety of everyone in the school community, ”he said. But teachers’ union members voted overwhelmingly last week to demand vaccinations for all teachers and staff and a further reduction in the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the county before agreeing to return to classroom. The vaccination effort is well underway, with Governor Gavin Newsom committing 25,000 doses of vaccine to LAUSD in hopes of speeding up the return to campuses.

“An important part of the work to reopen the schools is to complete our agreements with all of our working partners covering the return,” Beutner said. “They represent all of the people who have worked tirelessly throughout this crisis and will continue to do so once the students return to school. We have agreements in place with the unions that represent the gatekeepers, the cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teacher assistants, special education helpers, office staff, library helpers, school police, factory managers, directors and administrators, and maintenance staff. we still have no deal with United Teachers Los Angeles despite months of negotiations. “ With teachers eligible for vaccines and the state assigning doses to LAUSD, the district operates a large-scale vaccination site dedicated to school workers at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“The last piece of the puzzle is the vaccination of school personnel,” Beutner said. “We started last week with three school vaccination sites as well as the Hollywood Park super site and today we have opened three more school sites. We launched the effort for approximately 54,000 of our 86,000 employees just over a week ago. more than 35,000 of them have received their first dose of the vaccine, are making an appointment to do so or have decided that they do not want to be vaccinated at this time. “ Beutner said about 10% of employees told the district they did not want to be vaccinated. Newsom on Friday signed a $ 6.6 billion legislative package that prompts schools to resume in-person teaching for students through second grade by April 1 and provides funds to help recoup the learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly by extending the school year. The legislation includes a $ 2 billion incentive pool, with money distributed to schools that are reopening campuses for pre-kindergarten through grade two students, as well as students of all ages in need. . The money will be used to improve safety, such as ventilation systems and protective equipment. The proposal does not order schools to reopen, but those that do not do so by April 1 will lose 1% of their share of the funds for each day they miss the deadline. The money will be available for schools in counties that have an average daily rate of new COVID cases of less than 25 per 100,000 residents, which covers the vast majority of the state, including all of Los Angeles County. More than two dozen school districts and hundreds of private schools in the county have already had “COVID safety plans” approved by the county public health department, allowing them to resume in-person teaching for students until ‘in the sixth year. Some school districts have already resumed this teaching. LAUSD is one of the districts with an approved safety plan, which means it is allowed to reopen as soon as an agreement is reached with the teachers. Beutner previously set an April 9 target date for elementary schools to reopen for in-person instruction, but UTLA did not agree to that date, which she said is subject to collective bargaining. The union is demanding that all teachers and school staff be vaccinated before resuming in-person teaching. He also doesn’t want campuses to reopen until Los Angeles County moves from the most restrictive “purple” level in the state’s COVID economic reopening plan to the less restrictive “red” level. Union officials say while the county-wide transmission rate has fallen below the 25 per 100,000 threshold for schools to reopen, many neighborhoods served by LAUSD are low-income and have three-fold rates. higher than better-off communities. UTLA members last approved a statement opposing the reopening of campuses, saying in-person teaching cannot resume until the county is in the “red” level; all school staff who return to work in person “are fully immunized or have access to a full immunization”; and safety measures are in place in schools, such as protective gear, social distancing, ventilation and “a cleaning regime”. According to union president Cecily Myart-Cruz, 24,850 UTLA members voted and 91% of them supported the union’s demands. However, all UTLA demands could be met by the end of March or early April. The average daily rate of new COVID cases in the county fell to 7.2 per 100,000 residents last week, and unless there is a sudden surge, it will likely hit the threshold to move to the “red” level of the matrix of the state’s economic recovery this week. The county will need to keep the case rate low for at least two weeks to actually go “red”. The City News Service and Patron Saint Paige Austin contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos