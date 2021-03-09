Connect with us

Shania Twain honors other female country artists on International Women’s Day

Often hailed as the queen of country-pop, Shania Twain celebrates other influential female voices in the latest episode of Radio Home Now on Apple Music. The icon takes listeners back to her roots, focusing on country music and nodding to the women who have shaped the sound of genres.

She speaks first to the beloved Dolly Parton and her longtime royalty. From his Imagination Library, founded in 1990, to his recent $ 1 million donation to COVID-19 research, Twain describes Parton as a champion in every way. The enthusiastic host struggled to select her favorite song from the Partons catalog, but landed on Joleneher, second No. 1 on the 1974s Billboard, to kick off the memorial show.

Twain jumps a few generations ahead with Taylor Swifts Love Story which she recently released as a single from the upcoming re-recorded Without fear (Taylors version). Swift, who started his country music career as a teenager, cited Twain as one of his biggest musical influences in 2009.

That’s very sweet, and I’m very honored, Twain responded on air. That kind of compliment gives so much more meaning and reward to what I do as an artist. It means a lot. It means a lot to me.

It continues to go back and forth between legendary pioneers and the most modern. Loretta Lynns Coal Miners Daughter marks the advent of the role of women in the music industry. The host highlights Patsy Cline as one of the deepest and most emotional singers of my childhood. She played the song of Clines, Crazy, of her alum Showcase in 1961. The song, originally recorded by Willie Nelson, was produced for Cline by Owen Bradleyone of leading Nashville sound and rockabilly creators.

Tammy Wynette, considered the first lady of country music, is best known for Stand By Your Man. Its 1976 success,Your good girls will go wrongreceived special attention for her strong female lyrics. The topic sparked conversation about women who set limits.

But I think women are often misunderstood just because we maybe even go so far as to say feminist views, or to say that we stand up for ourselves courageously and sometimes almost defiantly, I think it’s fair to say. say, Twain said. Sometimes we just have to put our foot down and put it down hard, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like the men in our lives, and we don’t need the men in our lives. I often sing it myself. Did you know that we can be beautiful inside and out, while being smart and talented at the same time? Ha! Who knew? We can do anything, ladies. That’s what I said. We can do it all.

Twain says Reba McEntire really knows how to make a song’s story. She selected McEntires’ Fancy 1991 Rumor has it, originally from a Bobby Gentry album.

The host pays homage to contemporaries like Faith Hill. Twain shares, this beautiful lady, she is beautiful, but her voice is even more beautiful, in my opinion. She also quotes LeAnn Rimes’ CMA performance from Blue, and says: Talk about being knocked down.

Twain also recognizes current female shakers in the industry, like Kelsea Ballerini, who collaborated on the Hole In The Bottle of the 2020s from the 2020s.dancers. The young artist took to the Twains show to express her gratitude for Twains’ guidance over the years.

I just wanted to say how much you’ve inspired, not just me, but thousands and thousands of women to be bold, brave, and sassy, ​​and do it with grace, and do it with authority, Ballerini said over the phone. . And you are, to me, the epitome of a true artist and a girl. I look at you in all ways. And getting to know you over the last few years has been one of the greatest honors of my career. And I am so grateful for you. I’m so thankful that we have a collaboration which is the coolest thing for me.

She features another emerging act, Aubrie Sellers, daughter of Lee Ann Womack and Jason Sellers. His influences range from Ricky Skaggs to Creedence Clearwater Revival. The rock-folk influence is present in his My Love Will Not Change, starring Steve Earle. Tenille Townes, Somebodys Daughter and Cams Burning House.

Twain is interested in the escape artist and Brittney Spencer, originally from Baltimore. Her 2020 song Damn Right, Youre Wrong, exudes her female strength. Spencer paid her dues as a backup singer for several artists, including Carrie Underwood.

Well, well done Carrie, said Twain. I’m sure you’ve had a big influence and given it a boost. This is what we have to do for each other as women of country music.

Hear Shania Twain celebrate her prestigious company in the latest episode ofRadio Home Nowon Apple Music here.



