Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax Raids: Who Gives Me Rs5 Crore?





Actress Taapsee Pannu.

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu took a pragmatic stance during an interview after the high-profile income tax raids on her residence on March 3. I have nothing to fear … If I did something wrong, I will serve the punishment, Pannu told NDTV. When asked if she was being targeted for her outspoken nature and anti-establishment stance, the actress said there was no way to know if her political leanings caused these raids. The star recently made headlines for supporting farmer protests in India. Pannu, whose credits include Pink and Thappad, claims to have answered all questions posed and extended their full cooperation to the IT department. If there is something wrong it will come out, I can’t hide anything. If I did something wrong, I will serve the punishment, Pannu said. The premises of his mentor and colleague, director Anurag Kashyap, were also raided as part of the same crackdown. Other entities that were looted included partners in the now defunct production house Kashyaps and celebrity management company KWAN and Exceed. As soon as news of the raids broke, much of their fans on social media felt that it was their critical remarks against the ruling government in India that sparked the raids. There is no way to confirm why I was attacked. When computer raids have taken place, there is no choice but to go through the process, Pannu said. It was also speculated that 50 million rupees (2.5 million dirhams) were recovered in the computer raid, but the actress rejected this unverified information. I was wondering who was giving me Rs5 crore. There were stories of me having a bungalow in Paris. I have answered all questions asked by income tax officers. My family and I cooperated with the IT department, she added. While Pannu garnered immense support from his fans, actors including Kangana Ranaut were quick to take Pannu down and encourage computer raids. Previously, Ranaut had called it sasti, meaning cheap. After the raids, Pannu brazenly tweeted: I’m no longer sasti. Ranaut didn’t let the jibe slip and clapped with: You will always be sasti [cheap]. The two are known to have a strained relationship with Ranaut, often attacking her and her talent publicly on Twitter. Pannu often uses sarcasm and wit to combat his rant.

