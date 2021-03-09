HBO responds to Lovecraft Country actor’s claim his skin was darkened





HBO has sworn that after hearing about Lovecraft Country’s makeup department darkening an actor’s skin for a role, it won’t happen again on their sets.

HBO released a statement in response to Kelli Amirah’s claims that the makeup department ofLovecraft Countryintentionally darkened her skin for her role in the series. The network said it was “very disappointed” to learn of Amirah’s experience in a response toTHR. Amirah alleged that makeup was used on her hands and face to look more like the younger version of the darker-skinned actress she portrayed. HBO said, “It shouldn’t have happened and we are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again in the future.” Related: Dexter Adds Lovecraft Country & NOS4A2 Stars To Revival Cast Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. I have received a lot of very valid criticism for my complacency in allowing Lovecraft Country to darken my skin as a double photo for a set photograph briefly featured in one episode. It’s uncomfortable but it’s not bad. I was weak and complacent at the time. – Ffrenchie thee (thin) stallion (@TheKelliAmirah) March 6, 2021 Amirah first posted a video on TikTok where she described the ordeal, noting, “The makeup artists were just talking around me and I hear one of them mention how ‘She’s a little lighter than the actress’ and the other makeup artist was like “Yeah, you’re right. But like, the facial features are wise, here she’s a dead match.” “ Amirah continued, “I noticed my foundation was getting darker and darker.” Amirah then showed off several photos of the show’s makeup overlay. RELATED: Lovecraft Country Creator Wants To Tackle Stephen King’s It – As A Seven-Season Series After receiving criticism for not speaking on set and thus complicit in the blackface act, Amirah wrote that these are “valid criticisms” on Twitter. She recalled her thoughts at the time, stating, “So here I am, in the makeup trailer of a big network production with the main stars of the show, and they put me in blackface. was producing, I had so many conflicts. thoughts in my head. That’s wrong. Why did they hire me? I should say something. What would I say? What would happen? “ Amirah clarified that if she had known makeup beforehand, she would never have accepted the role, stating: “I always thought that ethically, I would never be the kind of fair-skinned actress who flies. roles better suited to darker women. I do not do it. submit for things that I * know * don’t suit me. She closed her statement hoping the entertainment industry will learn from this mistake, noting, “The entertainment industry needs to do better. I need to do better. I didn’t introduce myself the way I should have, and again, I’m sorry for this. “ Related: HBO Max’s Black History Month Spotlight Page Includes Free Titles Lovecraft CountryMichael K. Williams recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. While not yet renewed for a second season, Casey Bloys, director of content for HBO and HBO Max, said he was “very optimistic” for one. Executive produced by Jordan Peele, Yann Demange and JJ Abrams, Lovecraft Countrystars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku and Michael Kenneth Williams, with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith and Tony Goldwyn. Season 1 airs on HBO Max. Keep Reading: Lovecraft Country’s Afua Richardson on Breaking Gender Stereotypes In Sci-Fi & Comics (Exclusive) Source: THR,Twitter,TIC Tac Superman and Lois just paved the way for Arrowverse’s next big event

About the Author Astrid sparks

(99 articles published)

Astrid Sparks is a writer and editor for CBR News based in Montreal, Canada, covering all topics related to video games, comics, television and film. A graduate of the University of Alberta’s Department of Political Science, she is a classical violinist and D&D adventurer in her spare time. More from Astrid Sparks







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos