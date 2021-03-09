Hollywood gets referral over reports vaccine may cause swelling in people with dermal fillers

Reports of swelling or redness at the site of concomitant cosmetic filler injections with the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted Twitter users to snap photos in Los Angeles, long considered the plastic surgery capital of the world.

In some cases, the tweets point Hollywood – that is, the entertainment community, not the geographic community – to its perceived concern with plumping lips and smoothing out wrinkles for film and TV sets, the media. social, appearances with Zoom and the currently virtual red carpet.

Even a year of shelter at home can’t erase the reality that time is still on for the celebrity crowd. In addition, plastic surgeons report a plastic surgery boom during the pandemicin large part because patients want to take advantage of unobserved recovery time while working remotely.

And it doesn’t help that the vaccine becomes more widely available during Hollywood’s ongoing awards season, albeit delayed by a pandemic. “Moderna’s vaccine causes facial swelling in people who have Derma fillers, so we’re going to need a new vaccine in Los Angeles,” a sneaky tweeter wrote.

Other pointed Twitter examples:

Nurse: * ready to administer the Covid vaccine * Have you had Botox or filler in the past 6 months? Me: You know it’s Los Angeles, right? * try to raise eyebrows * – April Wheeler (@LABeachmom) March 3, 2021

So now they are warning that if you’ve had any face fillers you could have an adverse reaction to the vaccine. Which means half of Hollywood won’t be able to roll up their sleeves. #botox #vaccine – Bill Whyte (@bwhytecomedy) December 25, 2020

LA has generally been hell this year, but today I learned that the moderna vaccine makes my face swell up and, well, I’m very excited for spring in Los Angeles. – Lauren Bans (@LaurenBans) January 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time Greater Los Angeles has been stricken during the pandemic for its widely perceived obsession with youth and beauty.

In late April, the city of Beverly Hills rescinded a pandemic moratorium on elective surgery, allowing colonoscopies, heart valve replacements, angioplasties and other potentially life-saving procedures to be restarted. However, a History of the New York Times leads with the fact that the decision would also allow the resumption of cosmetic procedures. Of the 281 members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons practicing in Los Angeles County, approximately 100 are located in Beverly Hills.

“Nobody needs Botox during a pandemic,” The New York Times said, citing one of the dissident Beverly Hills city council members, fearing that the high concentration of plastic surgeons in the city, combined with a reputation for Extreme narcissism, prompts the public to assume that the move was aimed at re-establishing “boob and butt jobs” in the face of an unprecedented global health crisis.

Apparently, for the same reason, local plastic surgeons were reluctant to officially state with TheWrap whether social media discussions about COVID-19 vaccines versus fillers were causing significant panic among patients.

A spokeswoman for a Los Angeles plastic surgery office said she had not heard any reports of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, but the office recommends patients avoid filler injections to little near the same time as the COVID vaccine, just in case. (Botox is not a load, it is a neurotoxin, so Botox injections are not involved in the controversy over the load).

According to an article from Allure magazine on the issue, the reactions recorded to the fillers are both minor and rare, and the surgeons cited in the story warn that the benefits of any approved brand of the COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks of problems with the vaccine. cosmetic filling.

“The press rotation was truly a public health tragedy,” Lara Devgan, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City, told Allure.

Lest someone be misled by Twitter about COVID-19 vaccines when it comes to cosmetic injections – or any other rumored side effects – Twitter recently introduced a typing system to help curb COVID-19 disinformation on the platform. Tweeters who repeatedly post incorrect information about the virus or vaccine may have their account suspended.

However, as directed by Twitter, “strong comments, opinions and / or satire” are allowed, provided they do not contain “false or misleading statements of fact”. The satirical exclusion suggests that when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines and facial filler injections, Twitter may well continue to stick with Los Angeles.