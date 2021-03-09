When will Disneyland and other California theme parks reopen? – Daily news

Disneyland, Universal, and other California theme parks allowed to reopen under revised state guidelines may not resume full operations with rides and attractions until the end of April or even May due to events. previously scheduled specials.

California theme parks may reopen on April 1 provided the counties in which they reside achieve Red / Substantial Risk Level 2 status in Gavin Newsoms’ updated Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Many California theme parks have partially reopened with limited-time food festivals and special events that could affect their return to full activity. Most of the state’s theme parks haven’t set reopening dates with rides and attractions.

The reopening of theme parks in California will be determined by a number of factors, including hiring, training, revenue forecasts, and ongoing special events.

Some California theme parks might find it more financially feasible to temporarily continue operating in special event mode rather than complying with revised theme park guidelines. Labor is one of the biggest expenses for theme parks, and it can make sense to operate without rides or entertainment while attendance capacity limits remain low. California theme parks are expected to take two to four weeks to hire and train new and returning employees.

Parks are unlikely to cancel special events given the amount of planning involved and the disappointment it would cause fans. Some parks may opt to operate as a theme park on certain days and have more flexible guidelines on special events on other days for a limited time. Another option: integrate the rides during special events as the parks become fully operational.

The most likely option will be to come back with capacity limits once the events are over.

When are the events?

Disney and Universal have announced food parties that have yet to begin. A Touch of Disney takes place on select dates from March 18 through April 19 at Disney California Adventure. The Taste of Universal takes place on select dates March 12 through April 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Knotts Berry Farm, SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom all have limited-time events that run on certain dates through May 2.

The Cruisn the Park Car Show at Six Flags Magic Mountain continues on weekends through March 14.

When should the parks reopen?

Magic Mountain could become the first theme park in California to fully reopen on April 1, with the parks driving car show in Valencia ending two weeks earlier.

Disneyland could reopen on April 1 after remaining closed for more than a year.

Disney California Adventure could resume full operation on April 20 or even earlier on April 6 when A Touch of Disney is dark. It wouldn’t be surprising if Disney waited until late April or early May to reopen Anaheim’s two theme parks. Disney moved cautiously last summer and reopened its four Florida parks after rivals.

Universal Studios Hollywood could reopen on April 5 after the Taste of Universal ends, although the park may return as early as April 1 when the event is dark. Universal moved quickly last summer to reopen in Florida and is expected to do the same in California.

Knotts, SeaWorld, Legoland, and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom could all reopen on May 3 after their events end. But Discovery Kingdom (April 5), SeaWorld (April 6), Knotts (April 12), and Legoland (April 12) could all reopen earlier on dark dates.

Californias Great America, which was the first California theme park to announce a reopening date, will likely be the last major park in the state to return on May 22. Santa Clara Park never opened in 2020 and did not host any special events during the pandemic.