Akshay Kumar has several projects in his kitty. While currently filming for Bachchan Pandey, the pre-production of his next film Raksha Bandhan is booming.

Akshay Kumar's creators, star Raksha Bandhan, recreate Mumbai chawl in studio

Apparently the makers of Raksha Bandhan created a Mumbai chawl in a studio in the city. Reports say the production design team was tasked with getting the set ready by mid-April. By then the lead actor will have finished Bachchan Pandey and will focus entirely on Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan which was announced in August last year will be headed by Aanand L Rai who Akshay has also worked with Foreign. The film is said to be an emotional drama and will show Akshay in a very different light.

Other than that, Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi, bell bottom, Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Foreign. He had recently shared a photo of himself doing the script reading session for Ram Setu with Nusshrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

