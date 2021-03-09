Judge says Dallas actor accused of attacking Capitol Police during riot should be released on bail

A Dallas actor and film producer accused of assaulting police officers with a crutch during the U.S. Capitol riot convinced a federal judge on Monday to release him on conditions pending trial in Washington, DC

But Luke Coffee, 41, isn’t free yet. A prosecutor has requested and obtained a stay of US Judge David Horans’ decision to give Justice Department officials in Washington time to decide whether or not they want to appeal.

Horan said that while Coffees’ views are troubling and disturbing, the evidence did not suggest he was prepared to commit violence against law enforcement in the future.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Magliolo has portrayed Coffee as a dangerous religious extremist motivated by ridiculous conspiracy theories and distorted beliefs. He said Coffee has declared his will to die fighting his political enemies; boasted of what he had done; and claimed that crisis actors and bogus policemen performed at an event at the Capitol on January 6.

But his defense attorney, Jim Burnham, noted that Coffee has no criminal record; had engaged a lawyer and had surrendered following an arrest warrant; and consented to a search of his vehicle and apartment. Burnham said his client was deeply religious and was trying to stop the violence that day between police and protesters.

He’s a peacemaker, he says.

Coffee was charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during civil unrest, obstructing official proceedings, entering illegal on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The coffee was captured on video and in photographs loading officers with a crutch and using it to push them away, authorities said. The outnumbered officers guarded the entrance to the Capitol Tunnel as mobs attacked them and threw objects at them, according to the FBI.

Luke Coffee rushes to police with a crutch during the Jan.6 uprising, according to federal officials. (FBI)

The actions of Coffee and other rioters prevented officers from coming to the aid of one of their own, who was taken away and beaten by rioters, as well as a woman who had a medical emergency in the midst of the crowd. , said Magliolo.

The prosecutor said that Coffee, a strong supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, believed he had a sacred duty to fight the police to help eliminate pedophiles in the federal government.

Coffee also spoke about the possibility of getting away with the FBI with a shotgun, Magliolo said. And he said Coffee wouldn’t even tell his parents where he was staying when he was hiding on a Hill Country benefactor property before being charged. One of the charges against him is a felony for allegedly assaulting the police.

Burnham said his client, who played football at Baylor University, was not trying to run but sought refuge from reporters, social media spotlights and some of his family.

He accused the government of trying to politicize the case and force his client to negotiate a plea by keeping him locked up.

More than a dozen friends and family came to court to support Coffee, and some testified to his character during the five-hour detention hearing. But the testimony also revealed that Coffees’ extreme beliefs created tension and disagreement within the family.

Michael Hillman, an FBI agent, said Coffee told him that a holy purge of the federal government was imminent and that former President Donald Trump would rid Washington politics of pedophiles.

Hillman said Coffees’ mother told her son in a Facebook post that what he did tore us apart and caused pain to the family. And Coffee told his father that Jesus is my lawyer and that I do what God told me and that he was not ashamed, the officer said.

Coffee also said in Facebook messages after the riot that the FBI couldn’t find me if they tried, Hillman said during his testimony.

Burnham said his client was praying during the Capitol Riot and repeatedly shouted stop and pray to the crowd during the siege. Several family members testified that Coffee has always been a person of non-violent faith.

Coffee owns a production company in Dallas and his parents are missionaries, according to accounts.

His father, Russell Coffee Jr., said he didn’t agree with the beliefs of some of his older sons and felt that Q was a bunch of bulls. The elder Coffee also told his son in a Facebook post that he had lost his way, according to the FBI.

Russell Coffee has said he’s ready to allow his son to stay with him and act as a third-party caretaker.