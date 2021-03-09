Theater chains were at the mercy of Hollywood during the pandemic. It can change.

Text size





Movie theater operators are taking back some of the power that shifted to Hollywood studios at the height of the pandemic.

During the weekend,



Disney



(ticker: DIS) marked its first theatrical release since March 2020, but Raya and the last dragon was not shown in



Cinemark Holdings



(CNK) US theaters in 42 states.

Box office sales for Raya hit a lukewarm $ 8.6 million, well below the $ 14.1 million in first ticket sales for Warner Bros. Tom and Jerry the previous weekend. Raya was also available to stream on



Disney



+ for an additional $ 29.99 over the regular monthly subscription of $ 6.99, while To M streams at no additional cost on Warners HBO Max.

Cinemark Holdings



is the third American operator of theater chains. The effect of his decision not to show up Raya, what was reported in The Wall Street Journal, could have been much larger if the chain had a presence in New York City, which allowed theaters to reopen last Friday.

San Francisco and the Bay Area, which also recently allowed limited capacity theaters to reopen, are home to several Cinemark-owned theaters.

A spokesperson for Cinemark was not immediately available. The Newspaper also reported that small theater chain operators did not show Raya.

The beginnings of Raya was a disappointment, says Eric Wold, analyst at B. Riley. He wrote in a research note that we believe this is just another example of the power exhibitors can wield as the industry reboots after the pandemic.

Wold confirmed a buy note on Cinemark shares as well as



IMAX (IMAX),



Marcus



(MCS), and



National CineMedia



(NCMI). He has a neutral rating on the actions of the biggest theater operator,



AMC Entertainment



(AMC).

Cinemark stock rose 2.2% on Monday. It is up 18% from last year, compared to the 30% gain in one year



S&P 500.



Movie chains are struggling to weather the business disruption caused by the pandemic. Although many theaters have been reopened for months, with large markets like New York remaining closed, movie studios have postponed major releases or moved them to streaming.

This gave Hollywood studios more power last year, when theater chains negotiated a compromise that would allow a shorter theatrical release window. AMC and Cinemark have entered into agreements with



Comcast



s (CMCSA) Universal that gave them a window to show what’s new in theaters for 17 short days before the movies also went to streaming, depending on ticket sales.

Rival operator Regal Cinemas, which is owned by the British company



Cineworld,



has chosen to close theaters in recent months due to the lack of new films.

AT&Ts



(T) WarnerMedia has decided to release its new films both in theaters and on its HBO Max platform for the first month of their tours. And Disney has put more emphasis on its streaming operations.

We continue to believe that the balance of power that may have shifted to studios last year during the pandemic should shift back to exhibitors as moviegoers seek to return to theaters, Rileys Wold said.

The reopening of large markets like New York and the dissemination of vaccinations to the population makes the return to theaters more possible. Moviegoers who haven’t been able to see shows in theaters are eager to do so, analysts said.

Benchmarks Mike Hickey also has a buy rating on Cinemark. We anticipate an accelerating trend towards a desire for normalcy, escape and entertainment outside the home, he said in a recent memo. The relative success of Tom and Jerry despite bad reviews, the box office growth awakening has appeared.

B. Rileys Wold agrees, saying consumers’ desire to return to the cinema will put more pressure on studios to revert to the traditional model of showing movies first on the big screen. Otherwise, we would expect studios to face further boycotts from major operators, Wold said.

