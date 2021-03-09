Kendall Jenner: I really want kids | Entertainment





Kendall Jenner really wants kids. The 25-year-old model is the only member of the Kardashian / Jenner family who currently has no children, but that could change soon, as she admitted she wanted to become a mother. In a trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will be released on March 18, Kendall said: I really want kids. Soon too. Kendall has spoken of having childhood fever in the past, but also said that she enjoys playing the role of aunt to her siblings’ children as she can return them to their parents when looking after them. becomes too difficult. Speaking in 2019, she said: Some days I’ll be there and I’ll be like, [Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have a fever. Most of the time, I’m like, it’s too much. It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll be just like, Go see your mom. And in 2018, she explained: [I want to] wait a little longer [to have kids of my own]. But it’s great because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then give them back. They are all really cute. Kendalls changed her mind when it comes to having children of her own when she formalized her romance with NBA star Devin Booker on Instagram last month. The couple had been linked since April of last year, but took their relationship to the next level on Valentine’s Day (2/14/21) when Kendall posted a cute snap of the Phoenix Suns player cuddling her on a kitchen area. And it was later reported that her famous family gave the romance their stamp of approval. An insider said, “What first seemed like a fun relationship, is now a relationship. “They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin. “And his family thinks he’s great. He’s even been invited to Kim [Kardashian West]40th anniversary celebration in Tahiti. “

