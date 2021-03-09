The greatest Bollywood ladies who fell in love with criminals





On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s talk about some women who dared to love the illegal. Hybristophilia – this is the word used for people who fall in love with offenders. Throughout history, many gangsters and criminals have come and gone. While some hated them, some clapped their guts and some fell madly in love with them. Love sees no rhyme or reason. Some women loved these gangsters with their hearts and souls regardless of what they did. Here are seven Bollywood beauties who fell in love with the quintessential bad boys: Mandakini and Dawood Ibrahim Mandakini made his debut at the age of 16 in Bollywood. She was an instant hit and gained fame for the daring scenes of Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Although later argued that they were just friends, the duo have been seen in public several times. And according to rumor, they were dating. Nihita Biswas and Charles Shobhraj Charles Shobhraj aka Bikini Killer claimed it was love at first sight with Nepalese beauty Nihita. The two were reportedly married in Kathmandu prison. His mother is Charles’s lawyer. Nihita also appeared in the 5th season of Bigg Boss. Monica Bedi and Abu Salem Reports suggest that Abu Salem helped Monica get a decent break from showbiz. His stature as a gift of the underworld was enough to convince people. And Monica got the attention and the limelight she needed. The couple were arrested in 2002 in Portugal for entering with false documents. In 2010, however, Bedi’s conviction was upheld. But the prison sentence has been significantly reduced to the amount already served. Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015. Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami After her stint in the Bollywood industry, Mamta Kulkarni escaped with Vikram Goswami, a major drug dealer, to live in Dubai about ten years ago. Both had converted to Islam and got married. The couple were, however, arrested in Kenya in 2014. Sona and Haji Mastan Haji Mastan was a gangster turned humanitarian, but a gangster nonetheless. Sona, a petite actress, had a striking resemblance to Bollywood starlet Madhubala, and Haji Mastan was a huge fan of her. Sona married the Don soon after they first met, not by force but by choice. Anita Ayub and Dawood Ibrahim Anita Ayub was a model and a contestant in a beauty contest. Reports circulated that when Bollywood producer Jawed Siddique declined the offer to place her in his film, he was shot dead on Dawood’s order. You are not joking with the donation wife. Neha Sambari and Ankeet Chavan Neha Sambari fell in love with ex-cricketer Ankeet Chavan, who was later arrested over a spot-fixing scandal. Chavan was punished with 7 years in prison. However, Neha always married him before he went to jail. He has five years left on his sentence. We all deserve love. And some of us are lucky enough to find it. These men and women have done it too. Regardless of the life they have led or the atrocities they have committed, they still have the chance to love. But crime has always got the better of them.

