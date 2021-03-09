How Pinocchio’s makeup artists turned an actor into a tuna

The 1883 book by Italian author Carlo Collodi “The Adventures of Pinocchio”, as almost everyone knows, is about a wooden puppet who aspires to become a real boy. The new Italian adaptation of director Matteo Garrone’s beloved story (with Federico Ielapi as Pinocchio and Roberto Benigni as Geppetto) faced the exact opposite challenge.

Eschewing digital effects in favor of the magic of practical makeup, Garrone’s task was to figure out how to transform 8-year-old Ielapi, along with nearly two dozen other human actors, into an elaborate lineup of storybook creatures, staying true to Collodi’s original vision. And not just a wooden puppet, but also a cricket, an owl, a dog, a gorilla, a snail – and, yes, even a philosophical tuna, which Pinocchio meets in the belly of a giant sea monster.

Garrone turned to British prosthetic maestro Mark Coulier. A three-decade veteran of the industry, Coulier began his career creating creatures for horror films like Clive Barker’s “Nightbreed”, and his many accomplishments include the transformation of Ralph Fiennes into Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” series. “, as well as two Oscar wins for aging Meryl Streep in” The Iron Lady “and Tilda Swinton in” The Grand Budapest Hotel “.

“When I first went to Matteo’s office, he had a little storyboard that he did when he was 10 years old from Pinocchio,” Coulier told TheWrap. “He wanted history to be rooted in Italy, and especially in the poor rural region of Tuscany. And to be as faithful as possible to the book. We looked at Enrico Mazzanti’s designs in the book and kind of drew our own versions of them.

Garrone wanted his “Pinocchio” to be rooted in tactile and practical effects, which was a boon for Coulier.

“Matteo is very performance oriented and that’s very reassuring. If he can achieve something in the camera, he would much prefer that, ”Coulier said.

Her work on “Pinocchio” was shortlisted in the Best Makeup and Hairstyle category at this year’s Oscars. The nominations will be revealed on March 15.

Coulier spoke to TheWrap from inside his studio-like office in Coulier Creatures FX near St Albans England, where he has half a dozen projects in different stages of development. He introduced us to his extraordinary work on five characters from the new film.

Pinocchio (played by Federico Ielapi)

The texture of Pinocchio’s “skin” strangely resembles that of wood.

“It’s actually silicone rubber, so it’s like soft skin,” Coulier said. “We made the pieces very soft because we needed the movement around the eyes. You can easily realize what people perceive to be wood, but it seems wrong. It looks like cartoon wood. I wanted this to look real, so we analyzed the real grain of the wood. But the makeup team also worked to maintain that friendly, innocent nature that Pinocchio needs.

The character’s limbs and neck were originally going to be rendered digitally. “But Matteo realized that we could get it all in prosthetic form, and he preferred that,” Coulier said.

Pinocchio also meets a gang of other wooden figures in a traveling puppet theater.

“We were able to go a little harder on the wood because these characters had been puppets for longer and they’re more crackle and textured,” Coulier said. “We could exploit certain levels of rawness in the sculpture. This was helpful as we always wanted Pinocchio to stand out.

Young actor Federico Ielapi, now 10, was 8 when the film was shot.

“He was very patient, such an amazing and intuitive actor, but still a kid,” Coulier said. “And that shoot lasted 50 days, so we tried to do the makeup application in two hours. Hands and legs extended the time to two and a half hours or nearly three, depending on Federico’s degree of restlessness.

Coulier continued, “If you’ve ever done a 20 minute makeup job on a kid for Halloween, you’ll understand how difficult it is to babysit a child at that age again. Federico is a little bundle of energy, which makes him such a phenomenal actor, but it’s like putting on a restless puppy makeup.

The Tuna (played by Maurizio Lombardi)

“Yes, it’s a head prosthesis on an actor,” Coulier raved. “Matteo had always said: ‘Ah, I want to do a tuna makeup.’ I thought it seemed quite impossible. I kept telling my team, “Oh, this will end up being a digital creation”. But Matteo was really insistent. He wanted him to be seated with all the other characters conversing with Pinocchio.

Actor Maurizio Lombardi is recognizable to American audiences for his roles in HBO’s “The New Pope” and SundanceTV’s “The Name of the Rose”.

“Lombardi is such a great actor and once we made his face we realized that proportionately we could really be successful,” Coulier said. “It was a huge makeup. We had a large foam helmet and silicone makeup on the front. Then we added the body and a floating tail. The front half is completely made up.

The body of the tuna involves a small degree of digital work, but Coulier said the combination of makeup and CGI is reminiscent of the famous He Who Must Not Be Named.

“When we did Ralph Fiennes makeup as Voldemort, only his nose was digitally removed,” Coulier said. “The rest is practical makeup. We blocked his eyebrows and painted veins. But the combination works wonderfully because the human eye doesn’t really pick up on the effect. The practical and the digital merge into a very credible character. “

The Snail (played by Maria Pia Timo)

“We did a full body scan of Maria,” Coulier recalls. “We did a plaster of the face, a plaster of the head, a plaster of the hands. We scanned her body and then printed a 3D miniature version of her. Next, we built a miniature of the entire character.

Coulier and his team studied actual snail shells and insisted on precise proportions.

“Once we had a full body print of the Maria, then we enlarged everything to full size,” Coulier said. “The snail cart was hooked to the actress through a waistcoat, and then the fiberglass snail shell was lowered onto the cart. So she actually physically pulled this huge snail shell. Propel yourself and keep your head still. It is a wonderful effect.

Doctor Crow and Mastiff # 1 (both played by Massimiliano Gallo)

“Massimiliano also plays the circus master, in addition to these two characters,” Coulier said. “With the bird figures, we didn’t want to cover them with huge feathers. We made a transition from very fine hair, then pierced some fur and then feathers. Very thin to large, long, thick feathers at the back of the head.

Coulier also decided to only give actors a top spout on their mouths.

“It was so the actors could talk and deliver lines,” Coulier said. “With a lower beak, he looks more like a puppet and less anthropomorphized human. And they are still convincing as birds. People don’t wonder where the lower beak is.

With the Mastiff, Coulier said, “the character doesn’t talk too much, so we were just doing the dog along the shape of the actor’s face. He’s a pretty hanging dog, so we’re not sure the emphasis is on the range of expression. “

The crucial element for director Garrone was that the actors’ eyes remained visible through the makeup.

“We didn’t even think about contact lenses,” Coulier said. “So they were still unchanged eyes. I knew from my past experiences that it would work. The audience will look at a crow, dog or wooden puppet and read real human eyes as usual. “