Step into spring break with these family events in Houston





Spring break is approaching, and while some Houstonians are heading to Mexico, Colorado, or other destinations with the state open, people and families are looking for things to do. From outdoor camps and farms to indoor treats such as museums, we’ve rounded up some fun to enjoy during the week off. all of which promise to practice some form of social distancing. Also, don’t forget to check out our calendar of events here for what to do each day. AsiaFest at Asia Society Celebrate Asian and Asian American heritage with a lean version of AsiaFest which runs daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 15-18. The event takes place on the Asia Society lawn. Enjoy shows, games and activities, shop at local AAPI-owned businesses, and sample food from some of the Houstons’ favorite food trucks. Blessington Farms Get ready for a spectacular spring break at this Simonton-based farm. From March 13 to 21, families can participate in fun activities such as picking your own strawberries and blueberries, hay walks, pedal cars, fossil hunting and just plain fishing. Camp for all From March 12 to 19, Burton Campground (also known as Camp for Yall) will have fun family activities such as hiking, canoeing, swimming, campfires and more. They will also check temperatures, maintain distance guidelines, and apply masks. George Ranch Historical Park The Richmond-based ranch will be embarking on the release movement from March 16 to March 21. Travel back in time as all the sites along the History Circle will be open for tours. Families are also encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy in our picnic area. The health museum From March 15 to 19, the museum will organize a spring break edition of its Make a Day of It program: passes, pedals and picnic in the park. You will get general admission tickets, picnic baskets (vegetarian and non-vegetarian options) and BCycle vouchers. Houston Zoo Starting March 13, the zoo will increase its daytime opening hours by one hour, opening 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last entry at 5 p.m. And from March 13 to 21, it will also open an hour earlier at 8 a.m. for zoo members. Lagoon of Lake Mar This largest lagoon in the state (in Texas City) will have spring break from March 12 to 28. Families can enjoy all the water activities, including kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as beach amenities like private cabanas and canapes. . Lone Star Flight Museum It will be a high-flying moment as the Aviation Museum will be hosting spring break events from March 13-21. Expect airplane rides, jumping in simulators, discovering cool aircraft artifacts and machines, learning aviation history, chatting with mechanics, and more. The Orange Show and The Beer Can House Weekend tours to these visionary art sites are now open, with security measures in place. The Orange Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Beer Can House will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Smither Park is always open daily from dawn to dusk.) The Rink: Riding Discovery Green By April 11, glide under the twinkling lights of downtown in the center of Discovery Greens’ beautiful 12-acre park. Safety precautions will be put in place: masks are required and a reduced number of tickets will be sold to maintain social distancing. Splashway Starting March 12, Sheridan Campground will have an entire week filled with activities for the whole family, including preparations, family play tournaments, arts and crafts, a themed scavenger hunt. St. Patrick’s Day and a Rays Express water pistol fight.







