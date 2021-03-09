Over the past few days, the state of Maharashtra has seen a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. As the government rolls out vaccines in stages, people are still advised to follow protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. In the midst of this, it was reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19.
Ranbir Kapoor has toured for various projects since the start of the year. An entertainment portal has contacted Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, who has confirmed Ranbir’s test for COVID-19. However, he also added that Ranbir is sick, but he is not sure what he has.
Previously, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, had also tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for Jugg jeeyo jug in Chandigarh. Ranbir Kapoor is said to have quarantined himself and is resting.
On the job side, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Shamshera, Brahmashtra, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.
