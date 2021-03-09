Entertainment
Schmidt was almost played by another actor; Zooey Deschanel recalled his strange choice of audition actor
Could someone else have played Schmidt on New girl apart from Max Greenfield? New girl Star Zooey Deschanel recalled how an actor she knew well could have landed the role, but he made a really bizarre choice during his audition.
This ‘Silicon Valley’ star auditioned for Schmidt on ‘New Girl’
Silicon Valley Star TJ Miller auditioned to play Schmidt on New girl and maybe it was his odd choice of actor that made them pass out on him for the role.
Deschanel recalled Millers’ hearing speaking of New girl in 2018 THAT ONE interview. She had worked with the actor on the film Our silly brother and remembered his hearing well.
“He insisted he wanted to read for Schmidt, and Schmidt had this scene where he took off his shirt,” Deschanel recalls. “He was like, Excuse me for a second,” so he went out and came back with his shirt off, and he had completely covered himself with a whole bottle of baby oil. “
“So it was memorable,” she added.
Max Greenfield has almost stopped playing
During an interview with BUILD Series in 2019, Greenfield opened up about how he landed the role of Schmidt after deciding to quit acting.
I was practically done acting before I had New girl, he explained. I had almost stopped.
And in the meantime, a few auditions have followed, including one before New girl he thought he was perfect for. After his audition, the cast members weren’t so impressed and he returned to give the same audition and got the same unimpressive response.
At that point, I was like, I’m now really done. I remember it was just completely, completely in my mind and next week was the New girl hearing, ”Greenfield added.
Greenfield owes his career to the role of Schmidt
Greenfield felt very confident about his New girl audition, explaining, i had an amazing hearing.
There was a level of confidence that came with it, a huge level of validation because I had been doing it for so long and had failed so many times before that, he added.
The actor credits the role with having changed his life. He set it all up from there. This is the job that I will always refer to as the start of everything and the one for which I will always be most grateful.
Was Greenfield the perfect actor to play Schmidt?
Greenfield recalled how years later he read a cover page creator Elizabeth Meriwether wrote that included lengthy character descriptions. He couldn’t believe how much Schmidt seemed to be for him.
I guess no one else would get this job, he shared. I mean it was so suited to the type of comedy that I like to do, to the type of human that I am, and I thought I was a good actor … I was very lucky that a woman I didn’t know wrote the strangest version of me that I don’t want to admit is me.
During a 2019 appearance at Cornell University, Greenfield spoke about his New girl hearing.
“There was no stake. I was done playing, but gave the best hearing I have ever given in my life, he explained.
The audition scene was that of the pilot where at random, during this scene, I take off my shirt. Except I had a sinus infection so everything was a mess, he continued. And Liz Meriwether, went, Oh my god he’s so pale, and he’s got more moles than I’ve ever seen before. This is the guy!
