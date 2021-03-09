Viacom CBS Streaming Exec on How to Navigate Massive Paramount + Content Library

Tom Ryan talks to The Hollywood Reporter about licensing shows to a rival platform and why it makes sense to be a contrarian in this industry.



On the surface, there appears to be little connection between Tom Ryan’s current role overseeing ViacomCBS’s streaming strategy and his previous stints as music director at CD compilation startup Cductive or CEO of t- retailer. Threadless graphic shirts. But the New York native says each job has given him the opportunity to create a personalized experience for his clients. “I’m very interested, obsessed with the limit, with this concept of programming for people to make it easier for them to find the things they want,” says Ryan. “The Internet is such a powerful medium, but it becomes crippling for a lot of people because they don’t know where to look.”

Ryan, 51, and his team have their work cut out for them, helping viewers sort through the huge catalog of programming on Paramount +, the ViacomCBS subscription streaming service launched on March 4 with over 30,000 TV episodes. . The company is also lining up 2,500 library films and has plans for an extensive slate of originals that includes a Frasier rebirth and a Yellowstone prequel. (Disney + launched with 7,500 episodes and 500 movies.) Ryan took on the oversight of the business, a revamped and supercharged version of 6-year-old CBS All Access, in October after selling his previous start-up, the ad-supported Pluto TV streamer, to Viacom for $ 340 million in 2019. He says that running both Pluto TV, which offers themed streaming channels that mimic the live TV experience, and Paramount + can help “make the plus one of free and paid streaming equal to three”.

Days before Paramount + launched, the married father of three took a break from the ‘choreography’ of the rollout from his Hollywood Hills home for a virtual recording with THR on ViacomCBS’s streaming ambitions.

What Pluto TV management experiences have you applied to your new role at ViacomCBS?

The power of contrarian ideas also applies to businesses started by larger companies. With Pluto, we were linear in the age of demand, free in the paid subscription age, and supported by ads when people said ads were gone. There is a lot that we can do with Paramount + which was born from some of these ideas and also born from this philosophy. There are some big streamers out there, but we have to think about what we can do that hasn’t been done, even though it might seem like the opposite, it will allow us to be winners.

Why did it make sense for ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to hand over responsibility for both subscription and free and ad-supported streaming activities to you?

As Bob said, we have a unique streaming strategy in the market in that we see the world of streaming evolving in a way that’s reminiscent of how traditional TV has been built over the years, where you are free, paid and premium. Pluto is our main player in the free space, Paramount + in the vast pay space, and on the premium side we have Showtime, BET +, et cetera. We’re working really hard on all the different ways we can leverage the services we have to create a fee-paying upselling funnel and, for those who are losing their paycheck, to stay in our free ecosystem. [with Pluto TV].

How does the rear launch of the old CBS All Access streamer help Paramount +?

The team that I have inherited is extremely talented. We have the support of all divisions of the company, so this is a top priority. Everyone is aligned with their success, and we have a good start. We have announced 30 million subscribers worldwide through our paid streaming services, so we’re not starting from scratch here. All of this, I think, is really powerful. CBS All Access was really a CBS product, so the opportunity for us now is to go much, much bigger than what we’ve been able to do historically.

How will you introduce a new brand to existing CBS All Access customers?

It will take time and effort for consumers to digest the evolution. But I don’t think it’s that hard to do, between what we can do in terms of direct messaging and messaging through our partners and messaging at large like you saw from the Super Bowl and all that we are doing on digital and television and social. Consumers will get it, but there is a bit of an education process.

Paramount + will not have Yellowstone, which airs on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, but it will have its prequel and spin-off. What challenge does this pose?

Although it is true that we do not have Yellowstone, we have Taylor Sheridan, and I’m sure any new shows we bring to Paramount + will be hugely popular. Some of these decisions were made before the merger of Viacom and CBS, so they are historical artifacts. We’ll always look to license content to certain other streamers when we think it makes sense, and it’s not always for financial reasons. If you look iCarly Right now, it’s one of the best shows on Netflix. The promotion she receives through Netflix is ​​essentially educating a whole new group of iCarly fans, including my three children. We will bring the new iCarly at Paramount +. So there are benefits to licensing, but it needs to be done in a thoughtful way. Going forward, we’ll be focusing more on delivering our best content on Paramount +.

Safe to assume you’ll be looking to resume some of the shows you’ve licensed elsewhere over time?

Yes, grabbing some content and putting it on Paramount + is at the heart of the strategy, but it’s on a case-by-case basis.

Which Paramount + reboot or spin-off are you most looking forward to?

Taylor Sheridan’s new stuff is probably the most exciting for me. He’s just a great artist.

How are you going to implement curation in Paramount + to help subscribers browse all originals and the back catalog?

We have machine learning profiles that will get to know you better and provide you with personalized recommendations. There are our brands from Nickelodeon to Comedy Central to MTV that really represent something in each of their respective genres. We offer linear, interest-based, Pluto-like channels that let you dive into the content. And there’s a whole variety of other things that we haven’t announced we’re working on yet.

Now that all the major media conglomerates have made their bet in streaming, how do you think the next few years will move for ViacomCBS?

There will be a handful of winners. There is a rising tide that will lift the best boats not all boats and I have no doubts that we have the best free boat today and we have all the makings for one of the best paid boats.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the March 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.