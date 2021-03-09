Entertainment
Meghan Markle interview revives memories of Princess Diana
Anyone who remembers the funeral of Diana, the Princess of Wales, in 1997, cannot help but be haunted by the heartbreaking sight of her two young sons, Princes William and Harry, walking slowly behind her coffin as he was heading towards Westminster Abbey. Their hands were folded in front; their heads were bowed. Harry looked so small in his costume.
This image has resonated over the years, a ghostly reminder of the traumatic childhood of the princes, and it once again hovered in the background as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening.
While the British tabloids enjoy playing Meghan as the wicked role of the Duchess of Windsor, the American divorce that drew their king in 1936 and lived with him in a bitter exile, causing an irreparable family breakup, Harry and Meghan appear determined to position her instead a Diana of the last days, a woman abused by her in-laws, more against whom sins than against her.
Harry has often spoken with anguish and bitterness about what happened to Diana all those years ago when she was kicked out of the royal family after her divorce from Prince Charles and later died in a car crash in a Parisian underground passage, the paparazzi in pursuit. He raised the topic again on Sunday, drawing parallels between his mother’s and wife’s experiences and saying, of Diana, that he has felt her presence throughout this process.
He felt Shakespearean, the sense of history repeating itself through the unchanging structure of a royal line and ancient institution as a prince spoke of breaking free from old patterns and finding a new way forward.
Harry made the comparison explicit on Sunday when referring to the constant barrage of racist criticism and attacks against his wife.
What I saw was history repeating itself, he said, although he described Meghan’s treatment as much more dangerous due to the pervasiveness of social media and the element corrosive of racism.
Meghan’s discussion in the interview about her mental health issues as a royal wife, loneliness and desolation and suicidal thoughts, was reminiscent of Dianas’ account of the bulimia and depression that consumed her during her own marriage. Both women said they desperately asked for help from the family, only to be ignored and rejected.
When I talk about repeating history, I mean my mother, Harry said. When you see something happening the same way, anyone is asking for help.
But just like his mother, when Meghan pleaded for help, he said nothing had come. Instead, the family dismissed her concerns and told her, in essence, to keep her head down.
The couple have been told repeatedly: this is how it is. It’s just like that, said Harry.
There are many parallels between Meghan and Diana.
Like Diana, Meghan married into a family that did not understand her and believed that she would comply, without complaint, with royal customs and protocol. As with Diana, when Meghan was found to be unable or unwilling to follow the family line, she said, the palace did nothing to dispel the emerging public narrative she demanded, petulant, in law. And like Diana, Meghan found herself stalked by the tabloids, who accused her of constantly seeking attention while happily filling their pages with stories about her.
But there are also differences, beyond the fact that Diana was white and Meghan is biracial, and the fact that Dianas’ marriage fell apart, while Meghan has a solid marriage and a fierce champion in Harry.
Diana was only 20 years old and was very sheltered and nave when she and Charles got married; Meghan was 36 and a socialite, having made a living for years, when she married Harry. She was also divorced, with a high profile job as an actress.
And Meghan is American, with an American sensibility.
Diana comes from a culture of reluctance in which tradition is revered; Meghan comes from a country where it’s okay to ask for help, discuss your feelings, and suggest that there might be better ways of doing things.
Still, there were more than a few allusions to Diana when Meghan sat down with Oprah for the interview. Meghan wore a diamond bracelet that had once been Dianas. (Diana’s most famous piece of jewelry, her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, is now on the finger of Prince Williams’ wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.)
Then there was the interview itself.
A royal wife’s daring decision to criticize her husband’s family on a TV special is reminiscent of Dianas’ 1995 interview with the BBC. It’s the one in which, in dark tones, she revealed that her marriage had always been doomed because there were three of us: her, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, her longtime lover and later his wife.
But it was Harry who most pointedly invoked his mother on Sunday. He said he thought Diana would have been angry and sad about the treatment of the couples. And he said she would have supported their decision to leave Britain and seek a new life away from the constraints of the royal family.
Given his experience, he said, his own fate looked inevitable.
Going back to what you asked me what my mom would think, I think she saw it coming, he said to Oprah. But at the end of the day, all we want is for us to be happy.
For Harry, there is an added element of knowing that his father made his mother suffer and that Charles knew how unhappy she was as a royal wife. Now, he told Oprah, he and Charles had an argument with Meghan, with her father refusing to take her calls at one point.
There is a lot of work to be done here, said Harry. I feel really disappointed because he went through something similar. He knows what the pain looks like and Archies his grandson. At the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there is a lot of evil that has happened.
Towards the end of the interview, Harry opened up about his son, Archie, and his new life in California. He looked loving and melancholy at the same time. For a moment, he seemed to remember what it was like to be without a mother at the age of 12.
The highlight for me is sticking him to the back of his bike in his little baby seat and taking him on those bike rides, he said. This is something I was never able to do when I was young.
