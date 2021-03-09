Meghan Markle interview revives memories of Princess Diana

Then there was the interview itself.

A royal wife’s daring decision to criticize her husband’s family on a TV special is reminiscent of Dianas’ 1995 interview with the BBC. It’s the one in which, in dark tones, she revealed that her marriage had always been doomed because there were three of us: her, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, her longtime lover and later his wife.

But it was Harry who most pointedly invoked his mother on Sunday. He said he thought Diana would have been angry and sad about the treatment of the couples. And he said she would have supported their decision to leave Britain and seek a new life away from the constraints of the royal family.

Given his experience, he said, his own fate looked inevitable.

Going back to what you asked me what my mom would think, I think she saw it coming, he said to Oprah. But at the end of the day, all we want is for us to be happy.

For Harry, there is an added element of knowing that his father made his mother suffer and that Charles knew how unhappy she was as a royal wife. Now, he told Oprah, he and Charles had an argument with Meghan, with her father refusing to take her calls at one point.

There is a lot of work to be done here, said Harry. I feel really disappointed because he went through something similar. He knows what the pain looks like and Archies his grandson. At the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there is a lot of evil that has happened.