Exclusive: Did you know that Divya Agarwal played the role of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s body double?





Here’s a Tuesday Trivia for you. Reality TV personality Divya Agarwal recently revealed in an exclusive interaction that she acted as the body double for B Town celebrity Katrina Kaif. Not only that, she was also part of the Student of the Year as a supplement. Speaking to ETimes TV, she shared: There was a coordinator, who called me while looking at my photos. When I was 15, in Navi Mumbai, I had my own dance studio and 700 students were there. We were quite famous as dance teachers and choreographers. They told me we could participate in SOTY. I was shocked. When we went there, we saw that we needed some background material. I was like ok, let’s try that too. I convinced my best friend to come with me. There I saw Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan watching them and I was in awe of them. I also saw Rishi Kapoor Sir and felt happy to see him working closely together. I also saw Ram Kapoor Sir. I was like it was awesome.



After that, she also did a few movies and then shared her experience working as Katrina Kaifs’ double body. Divya said: Working behind the camera has always been fun for me. I love cinema and will be right there. I worked as body-double Katrinas in perfume and soap advertising. His height and body looked a lot like me. So it was easier for them to adjust the lighting and everything. It was a crazy experience and I did it for a year. When asked if she had a conversation with Katrina, Divya replied: No. She’s a very different person on set. Once her job is done, she will go straight to her vanity. She didn’t want to chatter and be in her zone. There are a lot of actors that I know who are not talkative. If I enter a setting, I am everywhere and I am in my zone once the camera is on. But it was beautiful, same height, same body, bada maza aata tha. Exclusive: Message from Divya Agarwals for young people and trolls: Violence and abuse are not the answer, live and let live



