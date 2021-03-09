Dawsons Creek actor reveals reboot is a strong possibility





In an interview with ’90s TV Moms, Dawson’s Creek star Mary-Margaret Humes reveals that a reboot of the show is still possible.

Dawsons Creek alum, Mary-Margaret Humes, has revealed that the odds of a ’90s show reboot remain high. The series, which debuted on The WB in 1998, follows a group of teenagers as they navigate the tensions of adolescence in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts. At its peak, Dawsons Creek was a hugely popular show, launching the careers of Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson. After its airing, it became known as a classic in teen theater, a classic that heavily influenced the onslaught of teen-centric shows that were created in its wake. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. In Dawsons Creek, Humes played Gail Leery, the mother of titular protagonist, Dawson Leery (Van Der Beek). Throughout the show, she offers advice and guidance to her son, while battling her own marital issues. The series, infamous for the precocious language spoken by teenage characters, often featured Dawson speaking neutrally with his parents. He and his close friends, Joey Potter (Holmes), Pacey Witter (Jackson) and Jen Lindley (Williams), frequently spent their afternoons at his house. More often than not, the group turned to the Leery family for advice and refuge. Related: Dawson’s Creek: 10 Continuity Mistakes We All Chose To Ignore According to People, Humes, while speaking under ATX televisions Mother Knows Best: A Look at 90s TV Moms, dropped the revelation that a Dawsons Creek restart could very well occur. Sharing that she still maintains contact with the main cast via a secret text message, she explained why it could work in the age of social media: Katie Holmes and I talked about it. James Van Der Beek and I talked about it. I actually wrote, like, 190 pages of a crossover idea towards a reboot. I don’t know if it’s going anywhere, but there is definitely a lot of buzz about it. I think what they voiced on our show was so much simpler than what TV is now. Again, because of social media. And it’s, like, you can actually do a show and not make any reference to social media. We can pick up where we left off and just let that element be there, but not be as predominant. So as far as I know, children’s personal information, uh, there is a strong possibility. In the interview, Humes didn’t seem fazed by the impending social media presence and ability to date the show, instead referring to the fact that Dawsons Creek remains loved and well known to this day. As she noted, she is repeatedly asked about the possibility of a cover or reboot whenever she comes into contact with former viewers or critics. Humes ended his conjecture by emphasizing, The fans are clamoring for it. They want to live the simpler life than, you know, we had in 1998. As Humes acknowledged, convoluted teen dramas reign supreme in contemporary pop culture. The enduring popularity of shows like Pretty Little Liars, Riverdale, and Euphoria stems heavily from their fast-paced melodramatic plots. The characters solve abandoned murder cases, evade murder charges themselves, and typically weave their way into relationships at breakneck speed. At a time, Dawsons Creek has found new life on Netflix, where younger generations currently have the opportunity to experience the series for themselves. Despite its more low-key vibe, it certainly plays into the heightened wave of ’90s nostalgia that is gripping mainstream media today. Plus, given the grueling dramas on TV and the real world, maybe viewers are really craving a return to something easier and simpler. More: Why Everyone Should Love Remakes & Reboots Source: People, ATX television Every MCU scene in White Visions Flashback

