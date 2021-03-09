St. Joseph’s County 4-H Fair Set To Return This Summer





ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Indiana (WNDU) – Organizers of St. Joseph County 4-H Fairs have planned a big party this summer after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve all had a rough year with COVID and the closures and just the thought that there will be a fair this summer and things will start opening up by the summer, people are really excited, did note Jim Caldwell, chairman of the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair Board. A recent meeting with the St. Joseph County Health Department gives the board confidence that the eight-day event will run July 2-10. A significant proportion of the county will have had the chance to be vaccinated by then. Lots of activities are outdoors, so those two things are really positive that it can happen in July, said Dr.Mark Fox, MD, deputy health administrator for the St. Joseph. Health and safety protocols will be in place to account for social distancing and the sanitation of rides. Capacity needs have not yet been determined, although Dr Fox expects there will be one-way pedestrian traffic inside. The mask requirements may change some, but I still think it will probably be desirable in the summer, Fox said. With the pandemic forcing the fair to be canceled in 2020, the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair, a non-profit organization, is waiting for the summer to make up for lost revenue. We really struggled to cover utility bills, insurance, and payroll and things like that. We have a few people on the payroll throughout the year so it’s been a really tough year, Caldwell said. Fair admission is reduced to $ 5. Children 8 and under are always free. From the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair: 2020 was the year of change and unknown. 2021 brings hope and the return of many favorite family traditions. The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is one of those family traditions ready to return! The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is set to celebrate its 96th fair, and we have a big party planned for everyone with souvenir making and $ 5 ADMISSION! That’s right, admission to the fair is only $ 5. Children 8 and under are always free. Plans are underway to provide 9 days of safe, family entertainment for everyone. Eat and shop with our food and trade vendors, watch hundreds of projects by young 4-H members, watch a variety of cattle shows, visit the thrill-seeking adventure scene, and experience our FREE daily entertainment . What better way to start your summer than planning the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair! Plan to join us July 2-10, 2021. Summer starts here! Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

