10 South Indian movie stars who made it big in Bollywood

The Bollywood film industry has always attracted talent from its regional counterparts, especially from southern India, but has been a medley of actors from different parts of the country. And there’s also no doubt that the Southern movie industry is a big inspiration for B-town glamor. And that resulted in getting a lot of talent that has carved out a niche here anyway.

Well, here’s a look at some of South India’s most well-known stars who have also starred in Bollywood films, giving their Hindi counterparts a run for their money.

Kamal Haasan

Becoming a successful Bollywood star, Kamal Haasan has done a great job in films in various genres and languages. The famous Chachi de Chachi 420 is known for many accolades and gained notoriety during his film career. He is indeed a skilled dancer, film director, screenwriter, producer, play singer and songwriter. And now he’s running for political office, all at the age of 65.

R. Madhavan

Madhavan, also known as Maddy, has come a long way in this creative world. He was first spotted by ace-director Mani Ratnam on television and selected for the film. His cinematic journey began by working on films like the series “ Rehna Hai Teri Dil Mein ” and Tanu Weds Manu, then delivering consecutive successes with the films 3 Idiots and Rang De Basanti.

The 50-year-old has been widely regarded as a producer of blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Moreover, this versatile player has also tried the OTT platform and then his history.

Prakash Raj

From a crooked politician to a supervised cop and a caring father, Prakash Raj has played it all! In general, dubbed the Villain of B Cities, he is the most wanted star in South Indian and Bollywood movies. And thanks to his soaring acting, he has won praise and critical acclaim for his performances in films like – ‘Khaki’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Singham’, ‘Buddha Hoga Tera Baap’ and ‘Dabanng 2 ‘.

Ileana DCruz

Ileana entered the Bollywood big screen with her debut in the film ‘Barfi’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She had been a very successful actress in the Telugu and Tamil film industries before joining the Hindi film industry. Lately, she has seized all the opportunities of the Bollywood film market with her acting skills.

Dhanush

Although he didn’t understand the words, almost everyone must have been swooning in their chest because of his voice on his famous hit “Love N Hip Hop”. Dhanush, a Tamil actor, will influence people with the power he wields. Rajnikanth’s son-in-law has shown his acting skills in films like “Raanjhanaa”. He also sang the popular Why this song by Kolaveri Di which quickly went viral, the first video from India to achieve 100 million views on YouTube.

Prabhas

Prabhas appears to be the only South Indian actor to make headlines in Bollywood despite having appeared in only one Bollywood film called “Saaho”. After his titular appearance in the mega-blockbuster “Baahubali”, he was almost instantly catapulted to national prominence. And then there was no turning back!

Rana daggubati

With “Dum Maaro Dum”, the 35-year-old actor made his successful Bollywood debut, following his former run in “Department”, “Baby” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”. Aside from being a macho hero, he has also carved out a niche for himself playing the villain in several Bollywood movies. Thanks to his chiseled physique and enigmatic demeanor, offers have been pouring in since he took on the role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali.

A sin

It was no surprise that Asin was already a very popular Telugu and Tamil film actress. She made her Bollywood debut in the highest-grossing Indian film, Ghajini. This pretty girl has also rubbed shoulders with superstars such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn and killed a lot of them with her cute smile.

Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva is a popular name among all dance enthusiasts. And he gained his popularity with his famous Michael Jackson move in the 90s Bollywood film Muqabla Muqabla. Years later he honed his skills and became a Bollywood sensation as a choreographer, dancer, actor and director.

Siddharth

The iconic character of angry young man Siddharth has stolen millions of hearts with his rebellious act in his only Bollywood film, called ‘Rang De Basanti’. Currently he is busy with several projects in the South.