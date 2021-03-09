Actor and cancer survivor Val Kilmer shares how female-inspired ‘especially my daughter’ he is in sweetest Instagram post

Praise to women Charming actor and throat cancer survivor Val Kilmer wished women around the world a Happy International Women’s Day on Instagram.

Kilmer had the pleasure of working with his daughter in their first film together, and her first, 2020 Paydirt,who incorporated the tomb stone speech disorder of the actor due to cancer treatment.

Legendary actor (and throat cancer survivor) Val Kilmer, 61, praises women around the world with one very special person on International Women’s Day – his daughter.

“To all women, especially my daughter – Happy International Women’s Day!” he wrote on his Instagram page. “I cannot express correctly how inspired I am by your dreams of making this world a better place and your effort to make it a reality. Choose to take on challenges today and every day. “

Kilmer’s sweet recognition accompanies a video of the star hugging her daughter Mercedes, 29, affectionately rubbing her father’s head after a long hug as he sits at a desk in front of a laptop.

Mercedes’ mother is Kilmer’s ex, willow actress Joanne Whalley. They share another child together, their son, Jack, 25 years old. Mercedes recently posted an epic photo of her parents on their wedding day to her Instagram page.

Father and daughter worked together for the first time in the Movie 2020 Paydirt, which was Mercedes’ first film. Mercedes played a district attorney distracted by her father’s health (played by Kilmer, who plays Sheriff Tucker). She said working with her pops was a challenge and tried to imagine that they weren’t related in order to nail her lines.

“The most difficult context in which to create my dad (on screen) would be with my current dad,” she said in an interview with the detective film. “But then, undeniably, our actual relationship enriched the storyline.”

The aspiring actress saw her father in a new light and was struck by the importance of incorporating Kilmer’s disability into the role. “It’s so exciting to see, like maybe for the first time, a lead actor with a speech impediment and to see how skillfully and creatively everyone was able to adjust to it.”

Kilmer’s speech disorder is a result of his treatment for throat cancer, which included a tracheostomy, which is a surgical procedure that creates an opening through the neck into the trachea to allow access to a breathing tube. .

Kilmer delivered his speech on Hello america Last year. I feel a lot better than I think I am, but I feel wonderful, said Kilmer, explaining that “his lungs and throat have swelled as well.” He was diagnosed in 2014 but has not announced his health info until 2017 after his two-year battle.

In his 2020 memory I am your Huckleberry, wrote the author, I have been cured of cancer for over four years now, and there has never been a recurrence. I am so grateful. ”The Top Gun the actor hasn’t given a more recent health update.

Causes of throat cancer

While the specific cause of throat cancer in Kilmers is unclear, experts say it’s important to stay informed about risk factors.

Throat cancer can sometimes be caused by the consumption of tobacco and alcohol, as well as the human papillomavirus, or HPV, which can also be a cause of cervical cancer in women. However, this sexually transmitted infection can also affect men, and the virus has been shown to cause throat cancer.

Dr Jessica Geiger of the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center tells SurvivorNet that both men and women can get HPV cancer. The strains of HPV that cause cervical cancer are the same strains of HPV that cause throat cancer, ”she explains. “The average HPV-related throat cancer patient tends to be men in their 40s or 50s who have never smoked, or just a very light tobacco user.

Get the facts: HPV can cause cancer in men too

The important thing to know about HPV is that there are many different strains and only a few of them tend to cause cancer. “The vast majority of humans in the United States, male and female, will eventually become infected with the human papillomavirus,” Dr. Allen Ho from the Cedars-Sinai medical center tells SurvivorNet. “It is likely that less than 1% of the infected population is infected with the carcinogenic virus, which somehow their immune system fails to suppress.”

HPV and cancer risk Basics



