‘The Bachelor’ star Matt James talks about his dad

“Too often we see dangerous stereotypes and negative portrayals of black fathers in the media,” ABC’s first Black Bachelor said Monday night.

Matt James has a message for viewers who have listened The single person Monday evening: watch with “nuance, attention, and also understanding that there are real systemic issues at play.”

ABC’s very first Black Bachelor took to social media shortly after Monday’s episode began airing to address a conversation he is having with his estranged father that airs early in the season. two hour show.

The scene featured James sitting down with his father to talk about the baccalaureate education. “There’s still a lot of fear about what a long-term commitment looks like based on what I’ve seen in my family in the past, and that’s not healthy,” James told the camera. “I’m still very scared about what the relationship-based engagement between him and my mom looks like. And it’s not something I want to take with me. Having this negativity in my life hasn’t advanced any of my relationships. And in order for me to move forward, I have to tackle these demons in my life. “

The session took place at a crucial time for the Bachelor star, because it was reduced to three finalists. These women Bri Springs, Michelle Young, and Rachael Kirkconnell were his remaining contenders ahead of the traditional Fantasy Suites week, where James gets the opportunity to have an overnight date with each woman and without the interference of the show’s cameras. . By the end of the episode, it boiled down to his last two wives before the finale.

In previous interviews on The single personJames said he was raised by his mother, whom viewers had previously met, after his parents divorced. During the nearly 10-minute scene that aired Monday, James confronted his father about the story. “When I needed you, you weren’t there,” the star said. “It wasn’t a good thing that I was cheating. I’m not proud of it,” his father replied.

Eventually, his father apologized for hurting him and James accepted the apology. “Anything I can do to make it better, I’m going to work on it. I want you to be happy for the rest of your life and I want you to have a healthy relationship; not like what I’ve been through,” said said James’ father.

Speaking to his social media on Monday night, James put the conversation into a larger context, especially with the sit-down being aired at a time when racial issues and representation surrounding candidates of color are being called out within the reality TV franchise.

“Tonight’s conversation with my dad was tough to live with, and it’s just as tough to watch all this time later, especially knowing that the world is watching with me,” James wrote in a Twitter thread.

He continued, “I just wanted to say that too often we see dangerous stereotypes and negative portrayals of black fathers in the media. And they have consequences when presented without context. ‘is that people view this conversation with nuance, attention and also an understanding that there are real systemic issues at play. I’m so proud of myself for being vulnerable, and I’m so proud of my mother. not who I am without my father. That’s a fact. “

In his article, he included a link to The Opportunity Agenda, a social justice communication lab and an article titled “Media representations and outcomes of black men“which explores the connection between representations of black men in the media and public prejudice.

Hollywood journalist contacted ABC and Warner Bros. to get their feedback.

The social media response to James’ post was swift. The Bachelor Diversity campaign, a group of fans who called for anti-racism in the franchise, shared some of the responses on their Twitter account (“Why is ABC so comfortable exploiting the trauma of the black family, but so reluctant to show their love to blacks? ” wrote a fan) and Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first Black Bachelorette who conducted the interview with Chris Harrison who started the current Firestorm, has announced that she is ending her hiatus to talk about the franchise during the episode.

Lindsay, who co-hosts podcasts for Bachelor Nation and The ring, had shut down his social media accounts following serious online bullying after the fallout from the Harrison interview. She recently returned to social media and on Monday made an appearance on The ringof Bachelor Party podcast, saying, “After what I saw tonight … can’t shut up and have to talk about this @bachelorabc episode and the perpetuation of stereotypes in the black community.”

James, who is the first male actor in 25 seasons on the ABC franchise, is speaking a week before his season ends. The historic cycle ends on March 15 with a pre-recorded two hour finale which will be followed by one hour After the final rose special.

The special, which will be hosted by Emmanuel Acho due to the withdrawal of veteran host Harrison from the franchise due to the off-screen controversy, is expected to address the ongoing dialogue about race issues within the franchise, a conversation wider triggered by racist allegations. against the problematic defense of finalist Kirkconnell and Harrison’s claims.

Post-season developments have caused James to “re-evaluate and process what his experience on The single person stands for “as the first senior black man; he noted in a previous statement that the real-time developments have been” devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly. “