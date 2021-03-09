HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” Extra Said Darkens Their Skin





“I had no idea they were going to do this to me before.” HBO has a lot of explaining to do. The streaming platform responded after a Lovecraft Country extra claimed that makeup artists darkened her skin on the show. “I had no idea they were going to do this to me in advance. And if I had known in advance, I would not have accepted this position, ”she said. “Who thought it was a good idea?” Amirah said that while waiting to put on makeup, she overheard the makeup artists at the show deciding what to do with her because she looked a bit lighter than the other actress. As they started to put on makeup, she noticed that her foundation “was getting darker and darker. “Before showing these photos, I’ll start by saying that I was so uncomfortable,” Amirah said, before showing the photos of her on the show. “As soon as we got carried away, I went straight back to hair and makeup to ask for makeup wipes because I refused to go out into the world like that. After Amirah’s video went viral, HBO released a statement addressing her concerns. “We were very disappointed to learn about Ms. Amirah’s experience,” said an HBO spokesperson. People. “It shouldn’t have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure that it does not happen again in the future.” Amirah also took to Twitter to further explain what had happened to her. I have received a lot of very valid criticism for my complacency in allowing Lovecraft Country to darken my skin as a double photo for a set photograph briefly featured in one episode. It’s uncomfortable but it’s not bad. I was weak and complacent at the time. Twitter / @TheKelliAmirah / Via Twitter: @TheKelliAmirah

In the case of Lovecraft, I applied for a casting for a 20-25 year old African American woman to play the younger version of a character in her wedding photo. No audition, just a quote and an online reservation Twitter / @TheKelliAmirah / Via Twitter: @TheKelliAmirah

There was no mention of my lightness when I was a spell caster or when I went in for my fittings the days before. And it wasn’t until I was in the chair that I heard the muas discuss it Twitter / @TheKelliAmirah / Via Twitter: @TheKelliAmirah

Now that this was happening, I had so many conflicting thoughts in my head. It’s wrong. Why did they hire me. I should say something. What would I say? What would happen? If I delay this production, how much money goes down the drain. What will my repercussions be? Twitter / @TheKelliAmirah / Via Twitter: @TheKelliAmirah

Amirah is right. HBO must do better.







