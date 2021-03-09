Meghan reveals ‘concerns’ within the royal family over her baby’s skin color | Entertainment

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said the royal family were concerned about her baby’s skin tone, and her husband, Prince Harry, has condemned relatives for failing to criticize colonial undertones in media coverage, in a series of damning and disturbing claims that threaten to spark a racism scandal around Buckingham Palace.
There were several “concerns and conversations about how dark her skin might look when she was born,” she said, in one of the most amazing revelations from an explosive confessional this will cause problems for the palate.
“This was reported to me by Harry. These are conversations the family had with him,” Meghan added, declining to disclose who was involved in these conversations. “It would be very damaging for them,” she said.
The Duchess said the concerns were raised around the time the couple learned that Archie would not have security or an official title.
Harry was asked about this when he joined his wife for part of the television special, which aired Sunday night on CBS and made headlines in the UK on Monday morning.
“This conversation, I’m never going to share it,” Harry said. “At the time, it was awkward, I was a little shocked.”
When Winfrey asked if he could share the questions asked during the conversation, he declined, saying “I’m not comfortable sharing this.”
“But that was just at the start,” he added. “What will the kids be like? It was in the beginning when she wasn’t going to have security, when my family suggested that she could keep playing (because there wouldn’t be any money for her) . “
In another part of the show, Harry also criticized members of the royal family for not supporting them when lawmakers pointed to ‘colonial undertones’ in the way Meghan was covered by the British press.
“For us, for this union and the specifics of its race, there was an opportunity – many opportunities – for my family to show public support,” said Harry. The couple themselves have frequently criticized parts of the media for racist elements in their coverage.
“One of the most telling and saddest parts, I guess, was that over 70 women parliamentarians, both Conservatives and Labor, came out and denounced the colonial undertones of the articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one in my family ever said anything. It hurts, ”Harry said to Winfrey.
“You have to live in his place, in this case, for a day or those first eight days to see where it was going to go and how far they were going to take it, and get away with it,” he said. of the British. media coverage of the Duchess, adding that he was not aware of this media element until he met Meghan.
The interview will air on UK television on Monday evening, but Meghan’s accusations of racism have already made headlines in UK newspapers on Monday morning.
When asked about the allegations on Monday, UK Minister for Children Vicky Ford said there was “no room” for racism.
“I haven’t seen the full interview so I won’t comment on it, but just to reiterate, there is absolutely no room for racism in our society. And we all have to work. together to make sure that doesn’t happen. ” Ford told British channel Sky News on Monday.
The two men have spoken of racism before, but have never brought charges against the institution itself.
CNN has reached out to the royals for comment.
