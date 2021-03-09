Entertainment
Consequences of the pandemic: Bollywood moves closer to the northeast
As Bollywood walks a long road to recovery from the pandemic-induced lockdown, the country’s northeast region is emerging as a hotspot for filming, with filmmakers panning their cameras to capture different sides and moods of the place.
If director Anubhav Sinha navigates the story of a spy with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Assam, then Amar Kaushik is ready to retrace the supernatural story of Bhediya in the Arunachal Pradesh desert with actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Director Meghna Gulzar is also set to shoot her next project in Meghalaya, Assam and Nagaland.
Although there can never be a positive side to a global pandemic, but, due to the setback suffered by the industry, the Bollywood film industry has cemented the fact that India is a brilliant country in is about beautiful places to shoot, says producer Bhushan Kumar. , which supports Sinhas Anek.
It is mainly due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions that filmmakers have started looking for filming in the country, as Kumar shares, it is over the past year that different tourism boards of different states have worked in our foster.
The Bollywood affair will continue with superstar Salman Khan also set to travel to Arunachal Pradesh for a shoot soon, which was revealed earlier this month by Minister Kiren Rijiju in a read tweet, This is good to see Bollywood stars in my beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh also planned to shoot in Arunachal Pradesh.
It is a beautiful unexplored land. For us, the stories of the last five years have turned from India to India through India. The whole earth is untouched and innocent. And we plan to shoot in the region responsibly, without affecting nature at all, and we hope to give you a cinematic experience that will have you coming here for a vacation, says producer Dinesh Vijan, who is in Arunachal Pradesh for his project. , Bhediya.
Explaining his reasons for shooting Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, Kaushik says: We needed a backdrop of deep forests, natural habitat and an ethnic way of life, which Arunachal Pradesh offers in abundance. The beauty of the state is quite unexplored by the films and with the film we also hope to raise awareness of the culture, the warm people and the treasure of the place.
But, in the future it will be a bumpy track as the place presents its own challenges, such as the lack of properly developed roads and many other logistical reasons.
This is one of the main factors why some of the projects had to be moved to other locations, says James Handique, an executive producer from the Northeast, who has previously worked on Roadies, Splitsvilla and Rock On 2.
So what is it that contributes to the acceleration of the momentum? Many factors can be attributed to the increase. The first thing is that the region has been less affected by the viral crisis, and the second thing is that the region remains to be explored, says Handique, who is currently working with the Anek team.
Many production houses from the South as well as Bollywood have started to arrive now, he tells us, sharing that the process of obtaining permissions has also been simplified.
It takes seven days, or a maximum of 15 to 20 days to get permission, if you have all the documents in place, Handique says.
The glare of showbiz will also help change the image of the place and help dispel misinformation about the place.
There is a rumor that the northeast is a very dangerous place, with insurgency issues. Yes, there are issues with the insurgency but they never targeted tourists or film crews. Right now, the Anek team is filming in a remote part of Assam, and they are amazed at how united people are. So the picture will change, says Handique, who will then work on the Gulzars project.
He also reveals that two Telugu films are also due to be shot in the region soon.
