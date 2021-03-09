‘Charlatan’ wins Czech Lion for Best Film





1:09 p.m. PST 03/08/2021



by



Scott Roxborough



Oscar-nominated drama by Agnieszka Holland also won Best Director, Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Sound at the Czech Academy of Cinema and Television awards.

Agnieszka Holland’s Charlatan won five Czech Lions, including the first prize for best film, atCzech Film and Television Academy Awards this weekend. The story based on a true story of Jan Mikolasek, Czech herbalist and healer Persecuted by Communist authorities in the late 1950s, he also won Best Director for Holland, Best Actor for Czech star Ivan Trojan, and Best Cinematography and Sound. The period drama is on this year’s Oscar finalist list for Best International Feature Film for the 2021 Oscars. Charlatan premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival last year and has been sold worldwide, including to Strand Releasing in the United States Holland, who is Polish, studied in PragueFAMU film academy in the 1960s. She received an Oscar nomination for In the dark in 2012, in what was then called the Best Foreign Language Film category, and a nomination for Best Suited Screenplay for Europe Europe in 1992. In addition to Charlatan, Holland directed the Czech three-part miniseries Burning bush for HBO, which swept away the Czech Lions in 2014, winning 11 trophies, including Best Picture. Bohdan Slma’s Shadow land, another historical drama, this one chronicling a massacre in a small village on the Czech-Austrian border, won six Czech Lions, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Magdalna Borov and Petra Palkov, respectively. Shadow land scribe Ivan Arsenjev won the award for best screenplay, and the film also won Lions for Best Editing (Jan Dahel), Best Music (Jakub Kudl) and Best Costume (Zuzana Bambuek Krejzkov). The Czech Lion for Best Documentary went to Caught in the net by directors Barbora Chalupov and Vt Klusk, who examines sexual harassment of children online. TV awards went to police dramas Rats for the best series and for An actor (Actor), for Best TV Movie. This year’s Czech Lions Awards were presented under stringent COVID-19 measures with a small audience. Holland accepted his trophies online from his home in Poland.







