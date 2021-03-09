“Women now understand the meaning of self-esteem” -Pooja Banerjee: Bollywood News – Jioforme

It is said that women in today’s world are more evolved and nuanced than they were before. On the eve of Women’s Day, we roped up actress Puja Banerjee and had a conversation to hear her thoughts on International Women’s Day. Kumkum bhagya Her incredible acting skills have won her accolades.
First, he spoke about the positive development of women as a whole, saying, “It’s a great transition. I am very happy with this change. It is certainly a great example of the empowerment of women. Women are spiritual and emotional. Empathetic and whatever they do. “
He also spoke about the progress of women in our country and shared the same idea, saying, “Finally, women started to like our space, women started to understand the meaning of self-esteem, and women started to like our space. men and women have the same mind. health. I understand the need and the need, ”she concludes.
Bollywood News
