Clooney and Roberts join cast of Hollywood stars Down Under





SYDNEY (Reuters) – George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the latest Hollywood stars to appear in a film shot Down Under, thanks to Australian government funding for big-budget films and the country’s low exposure to the coronavirus pandemic. FILE PHOTO: Cast members Julia Roberts (right) and George Clooney pose during a photocall for the film “Money Monster” out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS / Jean-Paul Pelissier / File photo The couples film, Ticket to Paradise, received a Queensland State grant of A $ 6.4 million ($ 4.90 million) to shoot in the Whitsunday Islands and elsewhere in the state this year. Matt Damon, Mark Whalberg, Natalie Portman, Zac Efron, Idris Elba, Liam Neeson, Melissa McCarthy and Tom Hanks are other stars to land in Australia in recent months for film and television shoots. Nicole Kidman and Chris Hemsworth are among Australians to bring home big-budget productions, though the influx of heavy hitters has sparked criticism amid a government cap on Australian citizen arrivals and reports some stars have avoided quarantine in hotels. Australia’s aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic, including lockdowns and border closures, has slowed transmission from the community to a trickle, making it popular in Hollywood for so-called packaged productions. The filmmakers also cited a A $ 400 million ($ 306 million) increase in Australian localization grants since 2020 as a reason for choosing the country. Due to our strong health response and the efforts of everyone in Queensland to deal with the global pandemic, we have become one of the safest places in the world to film, said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk . In Ticket to Paradise, which is produced for Comcast Corps Universal Pictures, the Whitsundays will replace Bali, Indonesia, as Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple attending their daughter’s wedding. Roberts is also set to shoot Gaslit, a television series about the Watergate scandal, in Sydney, with Sean Penn and Australias Joel Edgerton, who would also direct, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Among the high profile productions, Damon, Wahlberg, Hemsworth and Portman are shooting a sequel to Thor, local media have reported. Kidman, raised in Australia, returned home with Bridesmaids star McCarthy to shoot Nine Perfect Strangers, a series for The Walt Disney Companys Hulu, based on a book by also Australian novelist Big Little Lies. Hanks filmed an Elvis Presley biopic in 2020 after initial filming was postponed by the pandemic and Hankss’s own diagnosis of COVID-19. TWO-LEVEL SYSTEM The influx sparked criticism of a two-tier quarantine system, following reports of visiting celebrities being granted permission to skip two-week stays at the hotel under surveillance for s ” isolate in healthier private homes. The federal government, meanwhile, has a cap on the number of Australians allowed to return, angering some citizens seeking to return home. If they don’t comply and it’s not done well, we have a problem, said Mary-Louise McLaws, professor of epidemiology at the University of New South Wales, referring to the visiting stars. The public needs to know exactly how the authorities make sure they stay home and don’t go to the gym or golf course, or bring in the gym instructor for a workout with these incubating travelers. . (1 USD = 1.3048 Australian dollar) Reporting by Byron Kaye; edited by Jane Wardell

