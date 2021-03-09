‘WandaVision’, another Marvel masterpiece, but fails to provide the obvious

Jeffery Winborne

In the 563 days between the release of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which marked the end of Phase Three, and the release of “WandaVision,” the start of Phase Four, a lot has changed. both in the real world and in the world. world of entertainment. One of the biggest changes came when the Walt Disney Company bought 20th Century Fox, returning the rights to the hugely popular X-Men characters back to Marvel Studios.

Since then, fans have wondered which X-Men character would appear first within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Could this be the obvious choice in Wolverine? Maybe Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool would be the first, given his character’s weird ability to break through the fourth wall and openly acknowledge the change onscreen? Or would it be Magneto, the once comic book father of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, two characters already established in the Marvel films through a loophole that they were both X-Men and Avengers in the source material? .

After 563 days of waiting through a deadly global pandemic, fans finally got their first introduction to Kevin Feige’s vision of what a post-End Game world would look like for the MCU. That introduction was Wanda Maximoff and the Once-Dead Vision Alive in a 1950s-style sitcom. The show garnered both praise and criticism, with some fans complaining that the series was slow to get to the point. . Let’s face it, we Marvel fans are used to a lot of explosions and one-liners. “WandaVision” was different as Marvel Studios set out once again to do something entirely unique.

As the show progressed a decade at a time, it gave us a better look at what was going on outside of the quaint and eerie town of Westview. Fans who complained slowly came on board, accepting the show’s format as bizarre as part of brilliant storytelling. But what happened at the end of episode five blew up every cheesy corner of the internet.

Pietro Maximoff made a surprise comeback after encountering a shooting disappearance in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” However, this version of Wanda’s twin brother was not played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who previously played the character in the MCU. Instead, WandaVision brought in Evan Peters who had brilliantly played Maximoff in Fox’s X-Men universe.

This surprise cast, along with the expectations and dreams of fans following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, has led many to believe that this would be the start of the MCU recognizing the Multiverse and, therefore, the existence of Mutants in their world of films.

By the end of 2019, the CW’s DC superhero show roster had built an entire event around the multiverse (the theory that there are an infinite number of parallel universes, each slightly to vastly different from the next) . literally everything that had ever been released, from the Adam West “Batman” series to the current films that make up the DC Extended Universe. Suddenly everything was hot. Fans, especially those of Marvel legacy films, had hoped Marvel would do the same, now having the rights to the X-Men. Evans’ version of Pietro was the perfect opportunity to do so.

However, it all turned out to be a big joke for the MCU. The main antagonist of the series Agatha Harkness, brilliantly played by Kathryn Hahn, had just given a random person Pietro’s speed abilities and enough memories to convince Wanda of her authenticity. The name of the random person? Ralph Bohner. I’m sure Kevin Feige had a good laugh about it.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has performed a stunt like this. In “Iron Man 3” in 2013, fans eagerly awaited Tony Stark to face the Madarin, an enemy of Stark in the comic book world. In the movie however, the character turned out to be a front for a much less interesting villain. It was a decision that still left a bitter taste in the mouths of some fans eight years later.

Marvel is releasing “Doctor Strange & The Multiverse of Madness” in 2022, which will be directly linked to “WandaVision”. It would have made sense to explore the multiverse. Instead, Marvel decided to tease us with their Bohner. Why the studio hasn’t done everything it can on the Marvel Multiverse, given the recent success of DC’s Crisis event, Sony’s “Into the Spider-Verse” movie, and general fan enthusiasm for that this to happen, may never be known. At the very least, it was a wasted opportunity to develop the MCU by canonizing non-Marvel Studios properties.

Marvel Studios has built a reputation for being ready to really go out with its storytelling. In 2014, “Guardians of the Galaxy” set an entirely new and fun tone for MCU movies. It set the stage for its own sequel and, a few years later, “Thor: Ragnarok”. Marvel’s willingness to take risks in the way they tell stories is the very reason we got the shine that is “WandaVision”. But sometimes it seems like they miss the mark by doing the obvious things. Or maybe they really like to play with the expectations of the fans.

The multiverse has always played a pivotal role in comics, to the point where Marvel and DC themselves have occasionally crossed paths. DC, for all of its faults in establishing a connected cinematic universe by truly creating a functional and entertaining multiverse. Marvel Studios got the chance to do that in “WandaVision” and dropped the ball.

That said, the faux-Pietro is the only weak spot in an otherwise brilliant show of storytelling, mystery, and just the right amount of action. “WandaVision” sets the stage perfectly for what will be Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not enough can be said about Hahn’s performance as Agatha. It shows that Marvel Studios appears to be able to control not only the movie industry, but now the world of streaming TV for as long as they want.

Fortunately, it won’t take another 563 days to wait for the next chapter in Marvel’s great history. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” debuts on Disney + in just two very short weeks. It’s sure to be another wild ride across the MCU.

