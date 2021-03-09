’80s tracksuit has a Bollywood moment

What goes around comes around; is safe to say in the fashion world – because we always come across trends making a delicious comeback with a refreshing twist. I suggest you cherish what is happening today; it will come back soon, maybe with a twist, to make you want to grab it and start over.

The popularity of activewear in mainstream fashion brought the exuberant ’80s tracksuit back into the game. The decade is arguably the most eclectic in fashion history. And why not? From bright colors, bold patterns, oversized silhouettes, shoulder pads to power suits, the decade had it all. Cut to the present. Figures such as Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt have been spotted in maximalist tracksuits swinging around the city to rekindle the retro era. Its now predominates due to the mix of comfort and style. Bollywood isn’t doing a lot of red carpet events yet. You will find them on site for the gym or work. So it has become a favorite among them, says stylist Isha Bhansali.

Sara Ali Khan on retro tracks. (Photo: ViralBhayani)

Alia Bhatt spotted in an olive tracksuit. (Photo: Fotocorp)

The style quotient is no less if you wear a killer retro tracksuit. Isha adds that this revival is a big trend that will last for a long time. Because after all, we can look pretty cool in our joggers now. For example, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh recently made a statement in a matching blue tracksuit. I have often styled Ayushmann in a range of athleisure pieces. It fits her effortlessly, Isha remarks.

Stylist Akshay Tyagi is of the opinion that it is totally a chic and cool sporty vibe after the style of lockdown comfort and the coordinating ensemble is a fail-safe, 80s fashion being so much on trend these days- this. Someone like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh or Rajkummar Rao would totally have this look!

Ranveer Singh in a colorful striped blue tracksuit (Photo: Instagram / ranveersingh)

So to combine style and comfort rock it with your own style, you wouldn’t want to miss this trend. Dig in your father’s closet and rock him. Don’t forget to pair it with chunky sneakers for a street chic look.