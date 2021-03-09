Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19





Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 . He is taking medication and living in quarantine at home. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the update on her son’s health. Actorhas tested positive for. He is taking medication and living in quarantine at home. Ranbir’s mothertook to Instagram on Tuesday to share the update on her son’s health. Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: “Thank you for your concern and good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on treatment and is recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following up. all precautions. ” Commenting on Neetu’s post, fans and subscribers shared their wishes for Ranbir’s speedy recovery. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her sick brother. Neetu Kapoor contracted the coronavirus in December of last year while filming the upcoming “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” movie in Chandigarh. On the job front, Ranbir has recently been busy filming for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action film “Brahmastra” alongside his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. However, it is assumed that filming will be temporarily blocked with the lead actor contracting Covid-19. Publicity Ranbir’s next release is “Shamshera” on June 25th. Karan Malhotra is an action drama starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films. Ranbir’s next release is “Shamshera” on June 25th. Karan Malhotra is an action drama starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films. SEE ALSO:

